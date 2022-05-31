AAUW To Offer Free STEM Program for High School Girls

Washington DC, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host a free program for high-school girls this summer, aimed at encouraging students to pursue studies and careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

With a particular focus on girls of color, AAUW STEMEd for Girls virtual summer sessions seek to pave the way for students’ success in college and beyond. Piloted in summer 2021, the program reached over 600 teen girls and 350 caregivers.

Click for more information or to register for the program

“Only 11% of teen girls say they plan to pursue a STEM career, compared to 35% of boys—we need to change that,” said AAUW CEO Gloria L. Blackwell. “This program will give more girls access to resources and connections and will show them how accessible and exciting STEM fields can be.

Taking place from June 1-July 20, AAUW STEMEd for Girls will feature sessions for girls, each focusing on a main STEM subject. It will also include programming for parents and caregivers, who are key to providing support and encouragement for girls to explore STEM fields.

Supported by funding from the Arconic Foundation and the Baxter International Foundation, the program will:

Explore the variety of subjects students can choose as a college major, from astronomy to zoology.

Teach girls about rewarding and well-paying careers in STEM.

Connect girls with a STEM Ambassador who can inspire and guide them in their education and beyond.

Engage parents, guardians, or caregivers to ensure girls have the support and encouragement they need to pursue a pathway in STEM.

Check out AAUW's resources on girls and STEM education.

###

