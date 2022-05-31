Cancer Biomarkers Market worth $28.2 billion by 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Cancer Biomarkers Market by Type (Protein, Genetic), Cancer (Lung, Breast, Leukemia, Melanoma, Colorectal), Profiling Technology (Omics, Imaging, Immunoassay, Bioinformatics), Application (Diagnostics, R&D, Prognostics), Region - Global Forecast to 2026", The global cancer biomarkers market is projected to reach USD 28.2 billion by 2026 from USD 12.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.7%.

Growing preference for wireless connectivity among healthcare providers, increasing use of personalized medicine, increased research and development activities in emerging countries are among the other factors. Emerging economies such as India and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the cancer biomarkers market.

The protein biomarkers segment accounted for the largest share of the cancer biomarkers market, by biomarker tye segment, in 2020

Based on biomarkers type, the cancer biomarkers market is segmented into protein biomarkers, genetic biomarkers and other cancer biomarkers. The protein biomarkers segment accounted for the largest share of the cancer biomarkers market, mainly due to rising technological advancements in emerging countries and increased focus on personaised cancer treatments.

Lung cancer segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The cancer biomarkers market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, leukemia, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer, non-hodgkin's lymphoma, kidney cancer and other cancer types based on cancer type. In 2020, the breast cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the cancer biomarkers market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the increased used of cancer biomarkers for research and increased technological advancements in cancer research.

The omics technology accounted for the largest share of the cancer biomarkers market, by profiling technology segment, in 2020

Based on profiling technology, the cancer biomarkers market has been segmented into omics technologies, imaging technologies, immunoassay, bioinformatics, and cytogenetics. In 2020, the omics technology segment accounted for the largest share of the cancer biomarkers market, mainly due to the increased focus on cancer biomarkers in emerging countries for diagnosis.

The diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the cancer biomarkers market, by application segment, in 2020

Based on application, the cancer biomarkers market has been segmented into diagnostics, research & development, prognostics, risk assessment, and other applications. In 2020, the diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the cancer biomarkers market, mainly due to the technological advanements in cancer biomarkers research and better usage of focused research on biomarkers for cancer diagnosis.

North America is the largest regional market for cancer biomarkers market

The global cancer biomarkers market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest regional market for cancer biomarkers market in 2020. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the rising focus on development of personalised medicines and increased focus of developed countries on cancer biomarkers.

The major players operating in this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), bioMérieux SA (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merck Millipore (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Centogene N.V. (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Exact Sciences (US), R&D Systems, Inc. (US), BioVision, Inc. (US), Olink (Sweden), Asuragen, Inc. (US), Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC (US), Invivoscribe, Inc. (US), Seegene Technologies, Inc. (South Korea).

