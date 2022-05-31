Form 8.3 - Hibernia REIT plc

| Source: Glazer Capital LLC Glazer Capital LLC

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

U.K. DISCLOSURE, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.    KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)Glazer Capital, LLC
Company dealt inHibernia REIT plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)€0.10 ordinary shares
Date of dealingMay 30, 2022

2.    INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a)    Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

 LongShort
 Number (%)Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities0 (0%) 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)14,086,329 (2.13%) 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell0 (0%) 
Total14,086,329 (2.13%) 

(b)    Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:LongShort
 Number (%)Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities  
(2) Derivatives (other than options)  
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell  
Total  

1.    DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a)    Purchases and sales

Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
   

(b)    Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction

(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)		Price per unit

(Note 5)
Total return swap

Decreased Long213,6711.59 EUR

(c)    Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)    Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)Exercise priceType, e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
       

(ii)    Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per
unit (Note 5)
   

(d)    Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
   

2.    OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
 

                                     

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)       YES/NO
Date of disclosureMay 31, 2022
Contact nameKevin Zadourian
Telephone number212-808-7312
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) 

 