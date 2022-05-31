Company announcement no 7/2022 - Interim Report Q1 2022

Interim Report Q1 2022



EBITDA fixed herd prices (FHP) for Q1 2022 decreased to 263 kEUR (Q1 2021: 1.750 kEUR), corresponding to an EBITDA margin FHP of 1.3% (Q1 2021: 7.1%). The quarterly EBITDA in Q1 2022 decreased by 1.487 kEUR (compared to Q1 2021).

Feed prices in Q1 2022 were 256 EUR/T (compared to 251 EUR/T Q4 2021). That prices did not increase more is due to hedging policy, as market price increases were significant higher. Looking ahead Idavang is fully hedged until harvest 2022 in storage or contract. Hedge from September 2022 (new harvest) is 62.000T grain in Lithuania (apx. 60%) and new harvest on fields in Russia, reducing future increases in feed price, as raw materials as grain have still been increasing. End Marts 2022 6.7 mEUR hedging gains are included in Group equity in other reserves, which will be released into EBITDA during usage.

The herd valuation in Q1 increased by 7,448 kEUR (compared to 31.12.2021). The increase is driven by increasing prices in EU as effect of reductions in production of pork in EU due to cost prices are higher than sales prices.

Net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) decreased to EUR 82.5m in Q1 2022, being EUR 4.0m higher than in Q4 2021 (78.5 mEUR), due to negative cash flow from operations. Nevertheless, unrealized profits from hedging gains end Q1 2022 (3,8 mEUR) are not included in NIBD.

Attachment