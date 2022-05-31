Elevate Security Spotlights Human Risk at RSAC 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevate Security, the first company to tackle Unintentional User Risk head on, announced that CEO Robert Fly and CISO Harris Schwartz will be featured speakers at the RSA Conference 2022 next week in San Francisco.



“Research now clearly proves that 85% of cyber incidents are caused by errant human behavior. Organizations need better tools and approaches to manage and mitigate the risk of their own users unintentionally aiding attackers,” said Robert Fly, CEO and co-founder of Elevate Security. “We also now know that only a tiny fraction of these users – less than 5 percent – are actually high risk. The challenge is identifying that 5 percent and effecting permanent changes in their behavior.”

Wade Baker, partner and co-founder of the Cyentia Institute, joins Elevate’s Robert Fly to present key findings from new research based on data collected across hundreds of thousands of users. The presentation, “ Security's Holy Grail: Predicting Attacks Before They Happen ” will discuss how to measure, manage, and mitigate human risk. The session takes place on Wednesday, June 8 at 1:15 pm PT in Moscone West 3005.

Elevate CISO, Harris Schwarz, then leads a tactical discussion. “ It’s Not About Awareness. It’s About Managing Human Risk ” challenges the assumption that security awareness training is the solution to user-caused security incidents. Schwartz will discuss what human risk management is, how CISOs can leverage available data for meaningful people-metrics, and how to use this visibility to apply protection where it is most needed. The session will take place on Thursday, June 9, at 10:50 am PT in Moscone West 3005.

The RSA Conference will be held in San Francisco at Moscone Center from June 6-9, 2022. For more information or to register to attend, go to: www.rsaconference.com .

About Elevate Security

Elevate Security solves the age-old problem of user risk. Our platform proactively safeguards an organization’s riskiest users by deeply integrating into the current technology stack to identify behaviors, attack patterns, and access levels that affect an individual’s risk levels. Security teams can then apply Elevate’s automated risk-aware interventions and controls to get in front of the next incident before it happens. To learn more, visit www.elevatesecurity.com .

Media Contact

press@elevatesecurity.com



