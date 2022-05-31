Inventor Coach Draws Up Invention Playbook

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new book by the creator of the National Inventor Club, "How to Make Money With Your Invention Idea: An Inventor's Quick Startup Guide," is a step-by-step manual that helps inventors decide if their idea has "legs," and if so, what to do about it. It answers these basic questions: You've got a great idea for a new product or service - but what do you do with it? Where do you go? Who do you trust?

Author and Inventor Coach Brian Fried, the founder and CEO of product-development services provider Inventor Smart and a frequent guest on innovation-themed television programs and podcasts, crafted "How to Make Money" to help inventors at all stages of the commercialization process put aside emotions and focus squarely on business potential.

"This book is dedicated to all the inventors I've spoken to through the years at tradeshows, libraries and schools, and at inventors club meetings," says the master innovator and a frequent presenter at corporate and U.S. Patent & Trademark Office events. "I want to help new inventors evaluate whether their ideas can truly make money and then show them how to do it."

Released earlier this month and already an Amazon bestseller, "How to Make Money" gives the inventor community the right information about conceptualizing, creating and commercializing new products and services.

Chapters cover the ground-level basics (naming an invention, determining its potential, obtaining a patent); midstream developments (prototyping, licensing and royalties, understanding the "window of opportunity"); and advanced stages (crowdfunding, manufacturing, pitching to retail buyers), with detailed stops along the way - everything from disclosing ideas to potential partners to launching products on home-shopping channels.

The detailed guide is invaluable to anyone with a clever invention - but first and foremost, it answers the primary question each inventor must face, one Fried has faced thousands of times personally and as an inventor coach.

"It starts with a direct understanding of whether your idea is going to make money or whether it's something you should move away from to focus on something else," Fried says. "This book will also be helpful if you've had an idea in the past, or when you have an idea in the future.

Released in conjunction with May's National Inventors Month celebration, "How to Make Money With Your Invention Idea: An Inventor's Quick Startup Guide" is available in print and e-book formats on Amazon.com and major book distributors.

"It's a way for me as an inventor to continue to give to the inventor community," Fried says. "These are advantages that I can give to other inventors so they don't waste their time, money or energy.

"I sincerely hope others can learn from my experiences, weed out the lesser ideas and focus on the winners," he adds. "And above all, I hope it inspires everyone to keep inventing!"

ABOUT BRIAN FRIED

Inventor, entrepreneur and media personality Brian Fried is a home-based tinkerer with a head full of amazing ideas, 12 U.S. patents and a real dedication to creating a better world, largely by creating better inventors. Since his own commercial breakthrough in 2007 the master innovator has hosted podcasts, written books and otherwise worked to help fellow inventors find their way. The founder of numerous regional inventors clubs (leading to the 2021 launch of the National Inventor Club), Brian is the creator and CEO of Inventor Smart, a New York-based consultancy that helps solo and corporate inventors bring new products to market. Currently pursuing his MBA at SUNY Oswego, he's been featured by The New York Times, Inc. Magazine, Innovate Long Island, CBS Television and other major media outlets; he also is a frequent presenter at U.S. Patent and Trademark Office events and was a panelist at the recent 2022 World IP Day Celebration. Brian's previous books include "Inventing Secrets Revealed" (2016) and "You & Your Big Ideas" (2008). More at brianfried.com.

