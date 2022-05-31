Food Packaging Market to Surpass US$ 563 Bn Amid Growing Consumption of Packaged Food Products | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights, the demand in the food packaging market is driven by rising need for packaged food and stringent government policies regarding packaging. Hence, end users in developing economies are switching from unpackaged to packaged foods. Consumption of packaged products with a longer shelf life is surging due to rising health consciousness and awareness about the importance of eating fresh food.



With demand for convenience foods on the rise, the sales in food packaging market are expected to reach US$ 335.9 Bn by 2022. As packaged and processed meals are simple and quick to prepare, the worldwide packaged and processed food business is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Food Packaging Market

· The food packaging market is expected to grow by ~1.7x its current value, surpassing US$ 563 Bn by 2032.

· Based on packaging type, the flexible food packaging market is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

· Dairy product is expected to remain top item in food packaging market and estimated to grow by 1.7x.

· South Asia food packaging market is predicted to account for roughly 26% of the worldwide market share during the forecast period.

“With increasing workhours food behaviour of consumers are shifting which will help the market to grow. To capitalize on this trend, key players re focusing on innovation and redesigning of food packaging to keep the product fresh for a longer duration will be essential to be in the market.” comments FMI Analyst

Food Packaging Market Landscape

Mondi Group, Berry Global Group, Tetra pak, Amcor plc, DS Smith plc, Stora Enso, Plastipak, Crown Holdings Inc., Graham Packaging Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Westrock Company, Ball Corporation, International Paper Company, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Food packaging Market by Category

By Material:

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Glass

By Packaging Type:

Flexible Food Packaging Bags & Pouches Films & Wraps Labels Stick Pack & Sachets Others

Rigid Food Packaging Bottles & Jars Boxes & Cartons Cans Trays Cups & Tubs Clamshells Others



By Application:

Ready-to-Eat Meals

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Fresh Produce Products

Meat, Seafood and Poultry

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments

Other Food Products





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle east and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

TOC Continued…

