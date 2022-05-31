Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size to reach USD 13,898 Million grow at a CAGR of 3.1% by 2028, Trend, Size, Share, Types, Applications, Growth and Top Country Wise Analysis

Pune, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) is deployed in many countries. AMI enables two-way communication meters reading electrical consumption at a higher frequency. This information can be processed in real-time and signals sent to manage demand. According to market research study published by researcher, the global advanced metering infrastructure market is expected to reach approximately USD 13,898 million, representing a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

This industry report offers market estimates of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, end user, and region. The global market data on advanced metering infrastructure can be segmented by product: meter communication infrastructure, smart metering devices (electricity, water, and gas), software (meter data management, meter data analytics, others), services. Advanced metering infrastructure market is further segmented by end user: residential, commercial, industrial. Based on region, the advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World (ROW).

The global advanced metering infrastructure market is highly competitive. The key players in the advanced metering infrastructure market include,

Aclara Technologies LLC,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Itron Inc.,

Landis+Gyr AG,

NARI Group Corporation,

Ningbo Sanxing Medical & Electric Co. Ltd.,

OK a.m.b.a. (Kamstrup B.V.),

Osaki Electric Co. Ltd.,

Secure Meters Pvt Ltd.,

Siemens AG,

Wasion Holdings Ltd.,

Xylem Inc.

The data-centric report focuses on market trends, status and outlook for segments. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies, the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

