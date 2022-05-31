Berkshire Sterile to present on enhancing sterility assurance in isolators

Lee, MA, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM), will present a FREE WEBINAR on enhancing sterility assurance for isolator-based filling lines on June 1, 2022 at 1PM EST.

This marks the third event from their Sterile Filling 101 series, where both common and unique challenges in sterile filling are discussed by subject matter experts from BSM and guest companies. The goal of the webinar series is to inform and help assist pharmaceutical and biotech professionals seeking contracted fill/finish services.

Sterility assurance is a top concern for most companies seeking contracted sterile filling for their parenteral. The speakers for this event will discuss combining isolator-based filling lines with several practices and new technologies to further enhance sterility assurance. In the webinar set to air tomorrow, BSM highlights common situations that could allow isolator filling lines to become contaminated and solutions to mitigate or eliminate these occurrences. Additionally, BSM will present a new technology that will offer increased sterility assurance in isolator-based aseptic manufacturing.

This event is a perfect opportunity for viewers to get in depth information from experienced subject matter experts.

Those interested can register for this free event here: https://berkshiresterilemanufacturing.com/events/webinars/sterile-filling-101/episode-3/

All other events as a part of this series are available to view here: https://berkshiresterilemanufacturing.com/events/webinars/sterile-filling-101/

