Bolide Finance Announces Launch of Lucrative Staking and Farming Features

LONDON, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolide Finance, a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform that lets users earn a passive income on their crypto assets by investing into investment strategies, has announced the launch of its new staking and farming options.



In the last quarter of the year, over 81 million people opened unique crypto wallets on the blockchain, a 72% increase from last year. While most people missed the Bitcoin rush, they are keen on earning high yields through innovative money crypto trends like staking and farming.

Bolide's High-Yield Staking and Farming Features

Bolide offers some of the highest APYs in the emerging DeFi space with low-risk, high-return investment products and straightforward, no-nonsense investing. Users simply deposit stable coins like USDT, BUSD, DAI, and USDC and earn passive high-income rewards.

The DeFi protocol offers a 15% APY, an extra 20% yield on all $BLID stakes, 11% APY on farming, and instant rewards access, removing the need to wait days or weeks before accessing profits.

Like most projects in the DeFi market, Bolide's smart contract and protocol have been audited by one of the leading blockchain security companies, 'cementing its status as a secure staking and yield farming protocol,' said a core team member at Bolide. The spokesperson added 'Bolide's TVL 'has risen by almost 500% in just 1 month', up from $205k TVL by the end of April to $1 Million TVL as of May 27th, adding that 'our BLID token has increased by 6.8% in the last two weeks, alone' (May 2022).

Bolide is now working on developing their Medium and High Risk Strategies with up to 30% APY on the most popular blockchains: BNB Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, Cardano and Solana. These are expected to be launched by the end of 2022.

If you're interested in using Bolide, the project is currently running a giveaway (ends June 14th, 2022) with a total prize pool of 225,000 $BLID. Visit their website to find out how to participate .

About Bolide

Bolide is a next-generation decentralized yield aggregator that optimizes the deployment of digital assets across multiple DeFi investment platforms to save investors time, money and earn them the highest possible yields.

Powered by advanced AI and the use of smart contracts, Bolide allows crypto customers from anywhere in the world to invest their crypto assets into automated investment "Bolide Strategies" (low, medium, and high risk) and generate top-market yield, without requiring users to bridge their assets or worry about manually compounding their gains.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Bolide_fi

Telegram: https://t.me/bolidechat

Medium: https://medium.com/@Bolide.fi

Discord: https://discord.gg/bolide

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/bolide-fi

GitHub: https://github.com/bolide-fi/

Media Contact

Brand: Bolide Finance

Email: pr@bolide.fi

Website: https://bolide.fi/

SOURCE: Bolide Finance