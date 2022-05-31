BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (Nasdaq - TXMD), CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE - CTT), Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE - AUY), Liberty Bancshares, Inc. (OTC - LBSI)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (Nasdaq - TXMD)

Under the terms of the agreement, TherapeuticsMD will be acquired by an affiliate of EW Healthcare Partners. EW Healthcare Partners will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of TXMD common stock for $10.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, followed immediately by a merger. The investigation concerns whether the TherapeuticsMD Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether EW Healthcare Partners is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/therapeuticsmd-inc-nasdaq-txmd/.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE - CTT)

Under the terms of the agreement, CatchMark will merge with PotlatchDeltic Corporation (“PotlatchDeltic”) (Nasdaq - PCH). CatchMark stockholders will receive 0.23 common shares of PotlatchDeltic stock for each common share of CatchMark that they own. The investigation concerns whether the CatchMark Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether PotlatchDeltic is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/catchmark-timber-trust-inc-nyse-ctt/.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE - AUY)

Under the terms of the agreement, Yamana will be acquired by Gold Fields Limited (NYSE - GFI) (“Gold Fields”). All outstanding shares of Yamana will be exchanged at a ratio of 0.6 of an ordinary share in Gold Fields (each whole share, a “Gold Fields Share”) or 0.6 of a Gold Fields American depositary share (each whole American depositary share, a “Gold Fields ADS”) for each Yamana Share (the “Exchange Ratio”). The investigation concerns whether the Yamana Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Gold Fields is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/yamana-gold-inc-nyse-auy/.

Liberty Bancshares, Inc. (OTC - LBSI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Liberty will be acquired by acquired by Middlefield Banc Corp. (“Middlefield”) (Nasdaq - MBCN). Each shareholder of Liberty will receive 2.752 shares of Middlefield’s common stock. Based on Middlefield’s closing share price of $24.95 on May 25, 2022, the transaction is valued at approximately $64.4 million. Liberty’s shareholders will own approximately 31% of the combined company upon completion of the transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Liberty Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Middlefield is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/liberty-bancshares-inc-otc-lbsi/.

