Cancer Diagnostics Market 2022 to Showing Impressive Growth by CAGR of 6.2% | [No. of pages: 77] Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research | by Proficient Market Insights

Pune, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer is a disease in which some of the body's cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body. It is the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 9.6 million deaths, or one in six deaths, in 2018. Between 30% and 50% of cancer deaths could be prevented by modifying or avoiding key risk factors and implementing existing evidence-based prevention strategies. Early diagnosis improves cancer outcomes by providing care at the earliest possible stage and is therefore an important public health strategy in all settings. According to latest analysis by researcher, the global cancer diagnostics market is poised to grow by USD 75 billion during 2022-2028, progressing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.



Company Information: List of Top Manufacturers/ Key Players In Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights Report Are:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

On the thought of the product, this report displays the assembly, revenue, price, Classifications market share and rate of growth of each type, primarily split into

laboratory tests

genetic tests

imaging

endoscopy

biopsy

others

On the thought of the highest users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and rate of growth for each application, including

hospitals and clinics

diagnostic laboratories

diagnostic imaging centres

others

This report focuses on the Cancer Diagnostics in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The worldwide market for Cancer Diagnostics is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028.

Within the strategy analysis, it gives insights from market positioning and marketing channel to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for brand fresh entrants or exists competitors within the Cancer Diagnostics industry.

Table of Contents:

PART 1. INTRODUCTION

· Report description

· Objectives of the study

· Market segment

· Years considered for the report

· Currency

· Key target audience

PART 2. METHODOLOGY

PART 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 4. MARKET OVERVIEW

· Introduction

· Drivers

· Restraints

· Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

PART 5. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY TYPE

· Laboratory tests

· Genetic tests

· Imaging

· Endoscopy

· Biopsy

· Others

PART 6. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY DISEASE INDICATION

· Blood cancer

· Breast cancer

· Cervical cancer

· Colorectal cancer

· Kidney cancer

· Liver cancer

· Lung cancer

· Ovarian cancer

· Pancreatic cancer

· Prostate cancer

· Skin cancer

· Others

PART 7. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY END USER

· Hospitals and clinics

· Diagnostic laboratories

· Diagnostic imaging centers

· Others

PART 8. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY REGION

· North America

· Asia Pacific

· Europe

· Rest of the World (ROW)

PART 9. KEY COMPANIES

