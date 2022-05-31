SSG publishes Q2 interim 21/22 report

SSG delivered good performance in Q2 with revenue up to DKK 262.4m from DKK 227.5 in Q2 last year and EBITDA DKK 23.4 vs. DKK 24.4m last year.

High revenue and activity in Denmark and Sweden more than compensated for a slow development in Norway.

GROUP KEY FIGURES TDKK Q2

2021/22 YTD

2021/22 LTM Q2 (LY)

2020/21 YTD

2020/21 Revenue 262.417 508.190 971.939 227.495 444.145 EBITDA 23.377 45.309 115.964 24.415 49.567 EBITDA, % 8,9% 8,9% 11,9% 10,7% 11,2% EBITA 6.454 10.621 47.941 8.497 17.209 EBITA % 2,5% 2,1% 4,9% 3,7% 3,9% Operating profit, EBIT -4.190 -10.814 8.023 -1.178 -1.940 EBIT, % -1,6% -2,1% 0,8% -0,5% -0,4% Operational cash flow 14.353 15.604 99.388 7.609 15.673 Net debt 580.127 580.127 580.127 507.124 507.124 - of which lease liabilities 136.668 136.668 136.668 135.655 135.655 Leverage IFRS 5,0x Note: IFRS financials

For additional questions, please contact:

CEO Carsten Fensholt, e-mail: Carsten.fensholt@ssg.dk or Group CFO Peder Skyum, e-mail: peder.skyum@ssg.dk

