SSG publishes Q2 interim 21/22 report
SSG delivered good performance in Q2 with revenue up to DKK 262.4m from DKK 227.5 in Q2 last year and EBITDA DKK 23.4 vs. DKK 24.4m last year.
High revenue and activity in Denmark and Sweden more than compensated for a slow development in Norway.
|GROUP KEY FIGURES
|TDKK
|Q2
2021/22
|YTD
2021/22
|LTM
|Q2 (LY)
2020/21
|YTD
2020/21
|Revenue
|262.417
|508.190
|971.939
|227.495
|444.145
|EBITDA
|23.377
|45.309
|115.964
|24.415
|49.567
|EBITDA, %
|8,9%
|8,9%
|11,9%
|10,7%
|11,2%
|EBITA
|6.454
|10.621
|47.941
|8.497
|17.209
|EBITA %
|2,5%
|2,1%
|4,9%
|3,7%
|3,9%
|Operating profit, EBIT
|-4.190
|-10.814
|8.023
|-1.178
|-1.940
|EBIT, %
|-1,6%
|-2,1%
|0,8%
|-0,5%
|-0,4%
|Operational cash flow
|14.353
|15.604
|99.388
|7.609
|15.673
|Net debt
|580.127
|580.127
|580.127
|507.124
|507.124
|- of which lease liabilities
|136.668
|136.668
|136.668
|135.655
|135.655
|Leverage IFRS
|5,0x
|Note: IFRS financials
For additional questions, please contact:
CEO Carsten Fensholt, e-mail: Carsten.fensholt@ssg.dk or Group CFO Peder Skyum, e-mail: peder.skyum@ssg.dk
This is information that SSG BidCo A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above at 17:20 CET on May 31, 2022.
Attachment