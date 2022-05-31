SSG publishes Q2 interim 21/22 report

Herlev, DENMARK



SSG delivered good performance in Q2 with revenue up to DKK 262.4m from DKK 227.5 in Q2 last year and EBITDA DKK 23.4 vs. DKK 24.4m last year.
High revenue and activity in Denmark and Sweden more than compensated for a slow development in Norway.

GROUP KEY FIGURES         
TDKK        
   Q2
2021/22		YTD
2021/22		LTMQ2 (LY)
2020/21		YTD
2020/21		 
        
Revenue  262.417508.190971.939227.495444.145 
EBITDA  23.37745.309115.96424.41549.567 
EBITDA, %   8,9%8,9%11,9%10,7%11,2% 
EBITA   6.45410.62147.9418.49717.209 
EBITA %  2,5%2,1%4,9%3,7%3,9% 
Operating profit, EBIT  -4.190-10.8148.023-1.178-1.940 
EBIT, %   -1,6%-2,1%0,8%-0,5%-0,4% 
Operational cash flow  14.35315.60499.3887.60915.673 
Net debt  580.127580.127580.127507.124507.124 
- of which lease liabilities  136.668136.668136.668135.655135.655 
Leverage IFRS    5,0x   
Note: IFRS financials        

For additional questions, please contact:

CEO Carsten Fensholt, e-mail: Carsten.fensholt@ssg.dk or Group CFO Peder Skyum, e-mail: peder.skyum@ssg.dk

This is information that SSG BidCo A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above at 17:20 CET on May 31, 2022.

