Stock exchange release 31.5.2022 at 18:30

Changes in the Management of Digitalist Group

Digitalist Group Plc (the “Company”) and its Chief Financial Officer Mervi Södö have agreed that the CFO will leave the Company as of May 31, 2022.

Mervi Södö has been working for the Company since 2017, as interim CFO and member of the Management Team since January 17th 2020, and as the CFO since 26th August 2020.

For the time being, the Company’s CEO is also responsible for performing the duties of the CFO. The Company has taken the necessary measures to organize its financial administration so that the Company can, among other things, fulfill its obligation to provide the market with timely, reliable, accurate and up-to-date information.

Attachment