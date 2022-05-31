Construction Slated for New Westwood ISD Middle School

Austin, TX, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 2, 2021, the voters of Westwood ISD passed a $38 million bond referendum. The largest project to come out of that bond is the additions and renovations to Westwood Junior High School and its conversion to a middle school serving grades 6-8.

"The campus design conforms to the learner, educator, leader, and learning space profiles developed by the district's Educational and Facilities Long-Range Master Planning Committee," said Superintendent, Wade Stanford. "The Committee put a lot of effort into defining who we are in Westwood and what we want for our students, teachers, staff, and community. This is the first opportunity to turn those concepts into something tangible."

The new middle school design takes advantage of the original buildings' good "bones," stable foundations, and solid loadbearing walls. It will join the four current buildings under a single roof. Using the newly developed, district-wide design standards and working with leadership and community members, the new middle school will have flexible instructional spaces that integrate technology, spark curiosity, and offer real-world experiences.

The project architects, Pfluger Architects of Dallas, Fitzpatrick Architects of Tyler, and the project's construction manager, Jackson Construction, have worked closely with district leadership to maintain the allotted budget and construction timeframe.

"The design intent is to support the learning space profile defined by input from the community, parents, staff, and students," said Pfluger CEO, Terry Hoyle. "The learning space profile we're designing to includes flexible and comfortable instructional spaces; collaborative spaces for engagement, creativity, and student choice; and non-academic spaces for community engagement and outdoor learning."

Updating the original brick with metal panels and additional glazing breathes new life to the existing exterior walls. "The design strikes a balance between transparency and safety," said Steve Fitzpatrick of Fitzpatrick Architects. "With windows and clerestories, we can bring natural light to educational spaces, and adding wood soffits will warm the facade and create a welcoming feel."

The campus reconfiguration is a blend of new and refreshed buildings, resulting in a 102,000 GSF campus with a branded entrance to give the campus a unique identity. Construction is scheduled to begin in September 2022.

_______

ABOUT PFLUGER

Founded in Austin, Texas, in 1972, Pfluger Architects believes architecture is more than the built environment. It's people—listening to the client and designing flexible, functional environments with sustainable solutions that positively impact the environment and bottom line. With offices in Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, Pfluger inspires people to create a more meaningful human experience.

ABOUT WESTWOOD ISD

Westwood Independent School District is a public school district based in Palestine, Texas. With an enrollment of 1,352 students, the district serves parts of Palestine and rural areas in west-central Anderson County. Westwood ISD prepares future-ready students in a positive and engaging educational environment.

ABOUT FITZPATRICK

Fitzpatrick Architects was established in 1986 and has been in continuous operation for 30 years—growing to become the largest firm in East Texas. They are a service-oriented firm that believes that architectural solutions will meet expectations and typically exceed them through listening, understanding, and working as a team.

ABOUT JACKSON CONSTRUCTION

Jackson Construction is a leading industry partner in K-12 construction, serving over 45 districts in the State of Texas. Founded in 1984 in Quitman, Texas, the construction management company has been successfully building and renovating educational facilities while establishing relationships with school districts, architects, and local subcontractors for the last 38 years. They also have offices in Richardson and Selma, allowing them to serve all of North, East, Central, and South Texas.

Attachments