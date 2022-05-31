CHIP FULGHUM ANNOUNCED AS PRESIDENT OF ENDEAVORS

San Antonio, Texas, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavors, a nationally recognized organization meeting the needs of vulnerable communities across the country, announced today that Chip Fulghum has been named as President. Fulghum has been acting Chief Operating Officer of Endeavors since 2019 and will retain that position alongside his new role as President.

As Chief Operating Officer, Fulghum leads Endeavors’ program operations and is responsible for over 2,000 employees who provide services to vulnerable people in times of crisis, including Veteran mental health, homelessness relief, disaster case management and emergency management services. He is intimately acquainted with the needs, capabilities and complexities of the growing organization and is excited to begin this new leadership role.

An accomplished senior executive with over 35 years of federal experience, Fulghum has displayed a proven ability to lead, integrate and manage complex efforts. He is a recognized leader and sought-after speaker on topics ranging from leadership to acquisition innovation.

Prior to his leadership at Endeavors, Fulghum served as a U.S. Air Force officer for 28 years, rising to the rank of Colonel. After his Air Force career, Mr. Fulghum went on to a successful career within the Department of Homeland Security, where he oversaw all aspects of the Department’s management programs, including financial, human capital, information technology, procurement, security and asset management.

“Chip is an amazing servant leader who has earned the respect of our board of directors, his colleagues and those he has served during his three-year tenure at Endeavors,” said Jon Allman, the previous President and current CEO of Endeavors. “In his role as President, Chip runs the operation of all our services to the public. His promotion to President will align the structure of Endeavors to better meet the needs of the organization and our clients.”

“It is indeed a privilege to be a part of this organization,” said Fulghum. “I am blessed to work alongside amazing professionals serving those in need, and I look forward to leading this organization towards serving people in need.”

Fulghum holds a Masters of Business Administration from Golden Gate University in San Francisco, California and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. He and his wife Cheryl live in Seguin, Texas, and have two grown children and two grandchildren.

About Endeavors

Endeavors®, a San Antonio-based nonprofit, is a longstanding national nonprofit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors has served vulnerable people in need since 1969 through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org.