First Responders Children’s Foundation and CSX Invites Children of First Responders to Apply For a CSX Pride in Service Scholarship

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF), a nonprofit organization that supports children of first responders and their families, and CSX, a premier transportation company in North America, announced that applications are open now through June 15, 2022 for CSX Pride in Service Scholarships.



“On behalf of First Responders Children’s Foundation and all the children who have been given the gift of a higher education, I would like to thank CSX for changing the lives of so many youth from the first responder community,” said Jillian Crane, President and CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The CSX Pride in Service Scholarships have been awarded over the past four years to children of first responders, many of whom have been killed or injured in the line of duty. Each scholar is awarded a grant for a single academic year to attend college, trade school or post-graduate programs. Awards are based on financial need as well as academic merit, demonstrated leadership, outstanding performance in the arts or sports and community volunteerism. Recipients are encouraged to reapply annually for a maximum of four years.

“CSX is proud to support our nation’s first responders and their families through these Pride in Service Scholarships,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of Corporate Communications at CSX. “This is part of our ongoing company commitment to serve those who serve, which includes supporting first responder families, especially the children of those who have fallen or have been injured in the line of duty. It is an honor for CSX to provide some financial relief to such impressive youth as they pursue their education and perpetuate a cycle of service.”

Through the years, the CSX Pride in Service scholars have come from diverse backgrounds and are pursuing a range of academic disciplines including accounting, economics, engineering, finance, history, illustration, marketing, nursing, psychology and wildlife conservation. Children of first responders who are attending or plan to attend a post-secondary institution can learn more and apply at www.1strcf.org .

About First Responders Children’s Foundation

For 20 years, First Responders Children’s Foundation has been providing college scholarships to the children of first responder parents who have been injured or lost in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports, promotes, and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by first responder organizations to benefit children or the communities in which they live. The First Responders Children’s Foundation Emergency Response Fund was established in March, 2020 to provide financial hardship grants, PPE, and hotel accommodations to first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. The Foundation also pays for funerals of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice. More information about First Responders Children’s Foundation is available at www.1stRCF.org . Follow First Responders Children’s Foundation on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram @1stRCF.