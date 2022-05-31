Aegon Annual General Meeting approves all resolutions

The Hague, May 31, 2022 - Aegon N.V.’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) today approved all resolutions on the agenda, including adoption of the Annual Accounts for the financial year 2021 and a final dividend for 2021 of EUR 0.09 per common share, bringing Aegon’s total dividend for 2021 to EUR 0.17 per common share.

The AGM also approved the appointment of Ms. Karen Fawcett as a new member of the Supervisory Board and the reappointment of Ms. Corien Wortmann-Kool as member of the Supervisory Board.





The full details of the resolutions approved during the AGM can be found in the AGM archive on aegon.com.

Aegon is an integrated, diversified, international financial services group. The company offers investment, protection, and retirement solutions, with a strategic focus on three core markets (the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands), three growth markets (Spain & Portugal, Brazil, and China), and one global asset manager. Aegon's purpose of Helping people live their best lives runs through all its activities. As a leading global investor and employer, the company seeks to have a positive impact by addressing critical environmental and societal issues, with a focus on climate change and inclusion & diversity. Aegon is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands, and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange. More information can be found at aegon.com.

Media relations Investor relations Carolien van der Giessen Jan Willem Weidema



+31(0) 6 11 95 33 67 +31(0) 70 344 8028 carolien.vandergiessen@aegon.com janwillem.weidema@aegon.com

