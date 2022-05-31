French English

DEINOVE - Adoption of all the ordinary resolutions at the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 30, 2022

The Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting will be convened on third notice on July 5, 2022

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company, pioneer in the exploration and exploitation of bacterial biodiversity to address the urgent, global challenge of antibiotic resistance, informs its shareholders that the General Meeting held on May 30, 2022 on second call has adopted all the ordinary resolutions.

The shareholders taking part in the vote owned collectively 2,027,814 shares with voting rights out of a total of 33,314,806 shares with voting rights. The quorum, representing 6.09% of the shares with voting rights, was not met, meaning that the extraordinary resolutions could not be debated.

The shareholders are hereby invited to a third Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 2 pm CEST in the premises of Fieldfisher, 48 rue Cambon, 75001 Paris, to deliberate on the same agenda.

A third convening notice will be published on June 24, 2022 in the BALO and in a legal newspaper.

All the documents regarding this General Meeting will be available on the Company’s website as from June 24, 2022: https://www.deinove.com/en/investor-room/documentation-center/general-shareholders-meeting-preparatory-documents

The shareholders’ vote for the first and second General Meeting remains valid and counted for the third General Meeting.

The shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance via email.

Forms for postal vote or proxy vote:

Available on request to the Company (assemblee-generale@deinove.com)

Downloadable on the Company’s website: https://www.deinove.com/en/investor-room/documentation-center/general-shareholders-meeting-preparatory-documents

Deadline for considering voting forms:

Saturday, July 2nd, 2022 at 00:00 AM CEST.

Sending methods:

By post: DEINOVE – A l’attention de Monsieur Mario ALCARAZ, 1682, rue de la Valsière - CAP SIGMA, ZAC EUROMEDECINE II - 34790 Grabels

By email: assemblee-generale@deinove.com

Supporting documents:

Registered shareholders: none

Bearer shareholders: certificate of account registration delivered by their account-holding institution.

Our investor relations team is available for any additional question: assemblee-generale@deinove.com

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company pioneering the exploration of a new domain of life, unexplored at 99.9%: the “microbial dark matter”. By revealing the metabolic potential of rare bacteria or still classified as uncultivable, it tackles a global health and economic challenge: antimicrobial resistance.

The new therapies discovered and developed by DEINOVE target superbugs (microbes that have become resistant to one or more antimicrobials) that cause life-threatening infections which are now spreading at high speed.

This breakthrough approach gave rise to one of the world’s first specialized microbiotechnology platforms and a unique collection of nearly 10,000 rare strains and thousands of bacterial extracts. Today, DEINOVE is conducting several development programs, of which its first antibiotic candidate is currently evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial in severe Clostridioides difficile infections, one of the world’s first emergencies. The Company has also developed new bacterial micro-factories that address the other issue in the race against antimicrobial resistance: the industrial production of these rare and low concentrated compounds with often too complex chemical structures to be generated by chemical synthesis.

Located at the heart of the Euromedecine park in Montpellier, DEINOVE has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® (ALDEI - code ISIN FR0010879056) since 2010. The Company has over 50 employees and relies on a network of world-class academic, technological, industrial and institutional partners.

