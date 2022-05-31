CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: 2022 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED TO CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP EMPLOYEES

French English

Montrouge, May 31st, 2022

2022 CAPITAL INCREASE

RESERVED TO CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP EMPLOYEES

Crédit Agricole SA announces today the launch of its annual share offering reserved to employees of the Crédit Agricole group, worldwide.

Crédit Agricole S.A. will offer to more than 180 000 eligiblei employees and retired employees of Crédit Agricole group the opportunity to subscribe to new shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. under this year’s reserved capital increase (ACR 2022). The subscription price of the share will be equal to the arithmetic average of the opening prices of the share between May 30 and June 24, with a discount of 20%.

The subscription period will be open between June 27 and July 12, 2022ii.

The new shares will be created on August 30, 2022 and will be eligible to the dividend to be paid for the year 2022.

The maximum number of shares that will be issued is 32 million, representing a nominal value of 96 million euros.

This year, the reserved capital increase schedule has been brought forward to bring it closer to the payment of collective variable remuneration.

The reserved capital increase 2022 is part of the policy promoting employees’ participation to the Group's financial performance.

i For the ACR 2022 operation

ii All dates indicated in this press release remain subject to the decision of the Board of Directors of Crédit Agricole S.A. or its delegate.

