Global Foam Glass Market to Reach USD 2,051 Million | Growing at CAGR of 5.8% | Insights and Tools and Forecast 2028

Foam Glass, otherwise known as cellular glass, is extremely versatile because of its unique characteristics of light weight, load bearing, draining and insulating properties.



Foam Glass, otherwise known as cellular glass, is extremely versatile because of its unique characteristics of light weight, load bearing, draining and insulating properties. Foamed glass is a sustainable replacement for traditional building materials in insulation of basements, under the slab as well as backfill, new floor in old buildings, insulation of rooftops, lightweight fill material for landscaping, roof gardens, green roofs, road construction where pressure resistant light weight fill is required, bridge abutments and other construction where light weight fill is required, insulating of underground pipelines and etc.

According to latest analysis by researcher, the global foam glass market was USD 1,382 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,051 million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, 2022-2028.

As part of the report, a dashboard is presented that examines competitive company profiles from both a historical and a present perspective, including marketing strategies, market contribution, key trends, and recent developments.

The FOAM GLASS Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2017-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2017-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in FOAM GLASS business, the date to enter into the FOAM GLASS market, FOAM GLASS product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The Major Players in the FOAM GLASS Market include:

LLC

Anhui Huichang New Material Co., Ltd.

Beijing Shoubang New Materials Co., Ltd.

Dennert Poraver GmbH

Earthstone International, Inc.

FRANZ ROTTNER bi-foam Schaumglas GmbH

Gansu Pengfei Insulation Materials Co., Ltd.

Geocell Schaumglas GmbH

GLAPOR Schaumglas produkte

Glasopor AS

Glass Foam Business Cooperative

Glassolite Group Limited

Hebei Lanlian Foam Glass Co., Ltd.

Hebei Zhengdi Foam Glass Co., Ltd.

Hebei Zhongtai Tiancheng Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Henan Huitong Thermal Insulation Material Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Zhenghe New Wall Material Co., Ltd.

Jiaxing Aotai New Construction Materials Co., Ltd.

JSC Gomelglass

Langfang Jiahao Insulation Material Co., Ltd.

Langfang Xinshidai Chemical Building Materials Co., Ltd.

Liaver GmbH & Co. KG

Misapor AG

Pinosklo

Pittsburgh Corning, LLC.

Polydros S.A.

Qinghai Xinshunda New Insulation Material Technology Co., Ltd.

REFAGLASS s.r.o.

RUSNANO Group

Shanghai Yongli Energy-Saving Wall-material Co., Ltd.

The research covers a wide range of market subjects that market participants must be aware of in order to stay competitive.

The report identifies various key manufacturers in the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market.

By Application:

agricultural & water treatment

building

chemical & industrial

gardening & landscaping

infrastructure

The current market dossier provides Recent Enhancements, Share, Financial Insights, Geography, Future Demand, Explosive Trends, Key Companies, Sales, Revenue. The report also covers monetary and exchange fluctuations, import-export trade, and global market status.

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (ROW)

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global FOAM GLASS market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

