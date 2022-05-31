Maisons du Monde: 2022 General Meeting - All Resolutions Approved

English French

PRESS RELEASE

MAISONS DU MONDE’S 2022 GENERAL MEETING

ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED

NANTES – 31 May 2022, 17:45 CEST – Maisons du Monde (Euronext Paris: MDM; ISIN: FR0013153541), a European leader in affordable and inspirational home and living, announces that its General Meeting of Shareholders was held in Paris today.

86,723 % of the share capital was represented at the Meeting which was presided by Thierry Falque-Pierrotin, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Shareholders overwhelmingly approved all of the resolutions submitted to a vote, including the annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2021 and the proposed cash dividend of 0.55 euro cent per share. The ex-dividend date is 08 June 2022, and the payment date is 10 June 2022.

Furthermore, the Meeting approved the appointment of Ms. Alexandra Palt, of Mr. Gabriel Naouri and of Teleios Capital Partners as directors. The Meeting also ratified the appointment of Mr. Victor Herrero Amigo as director.

The General Meeting’s presentation and the detailed results of the votes are available on the Maisons du Monde corporate website at: https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/en/finance/ag.

Financial calendar

31 May 2022 Annual General Meeting

10 June 2022 Dividend payment date

28 July 2022 Q2 and H1 2022 financial results

27 October 2022 Q3 and 9M 2022 sales

Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions or which do not directly relate to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted or implied by such forward- looking statements. Accordingly, no representation is made that any of these statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and will not give rise to updates or revision. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Maisons du Monde’s filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and became the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, to create together unique, warm and sustainable places to live.”

Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot



Tel: (+33) 6 20 36 93 58 Pierre Barbe



Tel: (+33) 6 23 23 08 51 cmignot@maisonsdumonde.com pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com





