Aviation Analytics Market to Garner $8.21 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aviation analytics market was accounted for $2.78 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8.21 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.72% from 2021 to 2030.

High volume of data generation in the aviation industry and surge in aviation passenger traffic have boosted the growth of the global aviation analytics market. However, dearth of analytically skilled workforce hinders the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements are expected to open new opportunities for the market players.

Download Report (302 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3684

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the aviation analytics market due to implementation of strict lockdown measures and restrictions of international flights.

The pandemic led to various challenges including grounding of airplanes and low demand for air travel.

The report divides the global aviation analytics market on the basis of component, end user, business function, application, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3684

Based on component, the service segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the airlines segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market. However, the airports segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.74% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3684

The global aviation analytics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.77% during the forecast period.

The global aviation analytics market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Accelya, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), IGT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Mu Sigma, OAG Aviation Worldwide Ltd., Oracle, Ramco System, SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/862fe5d8210f576519515e2fe3927efa





Similar Reports We Have on Aviation Industry:

Vehicle Analytics Market by Component (Software and Service), by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), by Application (Predictive Maintenance, Warranty Analytics, Traffic Management, Safety & Security Management, Driver & User Behavior Analysis, Dealer Performance Analysis, Infotainment, Usage-Based Insurance, and Road Charging), by End user (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Service Providers, Automotive Dealers, Fleet Owners, Regulatory Bodies, and Insurers), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Drone Analytics Market by Type (On-Premises and On-Demand), Application (Ground Exploration, Geolocation Tagging, Aerial Monitoring, Thermal Detection, and Others), and End Use (Agriculture and Forestry, Construction, Mining and Quarrying, Oil and Gas, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Satellite Data Analytics Services Market by Service (Data Analytics and Image Data), and Vertical (Forestry, Agriculture, Environmental, Defense & Security, Environmental, Energy & Power, Maritime, Engineering & Infrastructure and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com