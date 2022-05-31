The Canadian Credit Union Association Welcomes Jeff Guthrie as President & CEO

Toronto, ON, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Guthrie as President & CEO, effective July 1, 2022.

Jeff is a skilled senior leader with a wide range of experience in financial services and has led organization-wide transformations throughout much of his career. With a focus on collaboration, he has an established record of leading teams and working with partners to develop and execute strategies to deliver and grow shareholder value.

“On behalf of the board, we are thrilled to welcome Jeff as the new leader of CCUA,” said the Chair of CCUA’s board, Shelley Besse. “This is a pivotal time in the financial services industry, and we are pleased to have Jeff at the helm of our national trade association. We are very much looking forward to working together to build upon CCUA’s foundation as we implement and execute our new three-year strategic plan to support our members”.

Jeff has built his leadership expertise over the past twenty years, having held senior executive leadership positions at RBC, Moneris Solutions and most recently, President and COO of Hank Payments. He has also written over 20 essays on LinkedIn highlighting some of the vital issues facing businesses and Canadians, including Economic Recovery, Cryptocurrencies, and Buy Now Pay Later.

“I am honoured to be appointed as President & CEO of CCUA,” said Guthrie. “Credit unions play an important role in the financial services industry by providing Canadians with more choice in how they bank. I welcome the opportunity to join a sector with co-operative values that align closely with my own”.

“The financial services landscape is rapidly changing, and credit unions are well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities we have as a system, such as open banking, payments modernization, ESG and social purpose. I am looking forward to working with the CCUA team to build on the last five years’ accomplishments and continue to champion the credit union system across the country,” he added.

Jeff takes the reins of CCUA from retiring President & CEO Martha Durdin. Martha has stewarded the association over the past eight years and led the charge to successfully transform CCUA into the first member-owned and governed national trade association for Canada’s credit unions.

About the Canadian Credit Union Association

Canadian Credit Union Association is the national trade association for Canada’s credit unions and caisses populaires outside Quebec. These financial institutions offer a full range of retail banking services to over 5.9 million Canadians. Collectively Canada’s 212 credit unions generate over $6.5 billion in economic impact, are leaders in small business lending, and have assets of $283 billion. To learn more about the credit union difference and find a credit union near you, visit www.ccua.com.