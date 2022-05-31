AGM Statement - 31 May 2022

FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

AGM STATEMENT

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 31 May 2022 all of the resolutions were duly passed.

The poll voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For (or at the Chair's Discretion) Votes Against 1 - To Receive the Report and Accounts 10,047,117 (99.67%) 33,459 (0.33%) 2 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report 9,434,321 (95.34%) 461,149 (4.66%) 3 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy 9,378,226 (94.69%) 526,397 (5.31%) 4 - To re-elect Gordon Humphries as Director 9,776,192 (97.64%) 236,132 (2.36%) 5 - To re-elect Jocelin Harris as Director 9,710,322 (96.98%) 302,002 (3.02%) 6 - To re-elect Margaret Littlejohns as Director 9,817,533 (98.12%) 188,028 (1.88%) 7 - To re-elect Patricia Dimond as Director 9,855,254 (98.55%) 145,340 (1.45%) 8 - To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor 9,329,183 (93.01%) 701,305 (6.99%) 9 - To approve the payment of a final dividend 9,993,394 (99.01%) 99,500 (0.99%) 10 - Authority to allot shares 9,893,663 (98.32%) 169,192 (1.68%) 11 - Disapplication of pre-emption rights 9,430,501 (94.92%) 504,274 (5.08%) 12 - Market purchases of own shares 9,693,657 (96.33%) 369,102 (3.67%)

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181