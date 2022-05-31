AGM Statement - 31 May 2022

London, UNITED KINGDOM

FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

AGM STATEMENT

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 31 May 2022 all of the resolutions were duly passed.

The poll voting was as follows:

ResolutionVotes For (or at the Chair's Discretion)Votes Against
1 - To Receive the Report and Accounts10,047,117 (99.67%)33,459 (0.33%)
2 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report9,434,321 (95.34%)461,149 (4.66%)
3 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy9,378,226 (94.69%)526,397 (5.31%)
4 - To re-elect Gordon Humphries as Director9,776,192 (97.64%)236,132 (2.36%)
5 - To re-elect Jocelin Harris as Director9,710,322 (96.98%)302,002 (3.02%)
6 - To re-elect Margaret Littlejohns as Director9,817,533 (98.12%)188,028 (1.88%)
7 - To re-elect Patricia Dimond as Director9,855,254 (98.55%)145,340 (1.45%)
8 - To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor9,329,183 (93.01%)701,305 (6.99%)
9 - To approve the payment of a final dividend9,993,394 (99.01%)99,500 (0.99%)
10 - Authority to allot shares9,893,663 (98.32%)169,192 (1.68%)
11 - Disapplication of pre-emption rights9,430,501 (94.92%)504,274 (5.08%)
12 - Market purchases of own shares9,693,657 (96.33%)369,102 (3.67%)

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181