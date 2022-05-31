US Payments Forum July Meeting to Cover PCI DSS 4.0, Faster Payments and Stakeholder Successes

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The payments industry is constantly evolving. In an effort to stay ahead of payments trends and address potential challenges, the U.S. Payments Forum today announces its upcoming Summer Member Meeting. The virtual event will bring together industry leaders and collaborators from top payment networks, merchants, issuers, acquirers and payments technology makers.



The meeting will take place from July 19 – 21, 2022. Attendees will have access to virtual roundtable discussions, panels and interest groups. Many of these educational sessions will be open to Forum members and non-members. Registration details and the full agenda can be found on the U.S. Payments Forum’s website.

Influential speakers representing every part of the payments landscape will address the following topics:

New FinTech innovations and the future of payments

Electric Vehicle (EV) open payments at charging stations

PCI DSS 4.0 opportunities and the compliance standard’s positive impacts

Faster payments progress

EMVCo updates to contact and contactless kernels

Stakeholder reports from payment networks, issuers, merchants and acquirers

Sponsors for the virtual July Member Meeting are: Discover, Gold Sponsor; American Express, Silver Sponsor; and Visa, Registration Sponsor.

“Our member meetings create a space for payments professionals in all stages of their careers to get involved in forward-thinking conversations with key decision-makers,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “Whether you’re a longtime Forum member or someone who is curious about our mission, we invite you to attend our virtual event. You will walk away with fresh perspectives to help strengthen your organization’s payments strategy.”

Non-member organizations can take advantage of early registration for a discounted fee of $250 per person until July 5, after which registration will cost $300 per person. Member organizations are allowed a maximum number of participants to attend at no charge based on their level of membership. Additional member registrations are available at the discounted rate of $150 until July 5 and $250 afterward.

To access members-only sessions and gain valuable industry insights from the experts, interested organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals are encouraged to join the U.S. Payments Forum. For information on how to join, along with other benefits to membership such as visibility in the industry, networking and contributing to Forum projects, visit the Forum’s membership page.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that fosters open dialogue between industry stakeholders to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

