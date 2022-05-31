A new height of blockchain transaction - "getcoin exchange" introduces option trading into the transaction

Singapore, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, getcoin exchange has successfully attracted the attention of many investment institutions and markets. Because getcoin exchange innovatively introduces option trading in blockchain digital currency transactions. Option trading is a characteristic trading method in the US stock market. Compared with ordinary trading methods, its concept is simpler and more timely.





Will the introduction of option trading mechanism help getcoin's trading volume rise rapidly?

Option trading is a contract that allows users to decide whether to buy or sell related assets at a specified price on or before the expiration date of the contract. Related assets refer to the assets purchased or sold when the option is exercised. They can be stocks, commodities (such as gold), bonds, currencies or indexes. Compared with contractual trading, option trading can judge the short-term rise and fall with technical trend in a short time, which makes investors have a stronger sense of experience in timeliness and operability.





The "getcoin exchange" is also a new blockchain transaction mode that not only retains the traditional contract transaction, but also adds "option trading" for the first time. By joining "option trading", "getcoin exchange" has achieved an average annual growth of 600% in trading volume in the past five years, which may quickly surpass the traditional blockchain trading platform.





About getcoin exchange

Founded in 2013, getcoin exchange group is committed to the core technology breakthrough in the blockchain field and the integration of blockchain technology and industry. Focusing on the upstream and downstream of the blockchain industry, it develops businesses including industrial blockchain, public chain, digital asset trading, digital asset security wallet, digital economic research and so on.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPDIJG3dvHY&t=11s