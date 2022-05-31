Holborn Dentist Now Welcoming New Patients

London, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, England -

London, UK based Forest & Ray - Dentists, Orthodontists, Implant Surgeons is pleased to invite Holborn residents to visit their practice for all their dental needs. While many might believe they have to visit the suburbs for dental services, the clinic is conveniently located within their reach. Sitting next to the British Museum, it can be easily reached by bus, car or the Tube from every part of the city in a short time. Its local stations are Holborn and Tottenham Court Road.

Forest & Ray - Dentists, Orthodontists, Implant Surgeons is open every day, and their team is ready to handle virtually every dental need their community may have. Notably, the clinic offers high quality dental services at affordable rates, making them an excellent stop for families who wish to keep their teeth and gums in top condition. The services offered here are numerous, including general dentistry, orthodontics, tooth replacement and cosmetic dentistry, so patients can expect the team to have all the answers they seek. The practice’s ultimate goal is to ensure everyone in their community has a beautiful, healthy smile, and their team of internationally-trained dentists is more than capable of pursuing this vision.

The clinic clarifies that they are open 7 days a week. Patients who have obligations during the weekdays are welcome to schedule an appointment during the weekend if they so prefer. The practice is also open till the evening on weekdays. Forest & Ray - Dentists, Orthodontists, Implant Surgeons understands that Holborn is home to a vibrant community with myriad lifestyles and interests, so they wish to be available at every opportunity.

According to the clinic, the first step in dentistry is the consultation — and this consequently makes it the most important as well. Here, the dentist will have a frank discussion with the patient regarding their issues and general hygiene practices. Along with listening to the patient’s account of their experiences (regarding any symptoms they have noticed and so on), the dentist will perform a thorough, professional assessment to narrow down the list of possibilities and determine what the precise issue is.

The same is true in emergencies. Forest & Ray - Dentists, Orthodontists, Implant Surgeons says that emergency dental appointments are also initiated with an emergency consultation session. Patients are likely to be in a great deal of pain in such circumstances, so these sessions are kept as brief as possible to limit how long it takes for treatment to begin. However, the clinic is adamant that this is a crucial step in the process since it gives the patient an opportunity to have the dentist’s direct attention and raise any concerns or issues they may have. The dentist will do their best to explain the procedure that will take place, ensuring they always know what is happening.

At Forest & Ray - Dentists, Orthodontists, Implant Surgeons, the team understands that many patients have a deeply instilled fear of dentists (or even dentistry in general). However, fear and anxiety do not mean that a patient can afford to do without appropriate dental care, so the team does their utmost to be as accommodating as possible. Everyone has the right to be healthy, and this includes healthy teeth. As such, patients who have difficulty visiting the dentist are advised to try Forest & Ray - Dentists, Orthodontists, Implant Surgeons. By ensuring their approach is tailored to the patient’s needs, the clinic’s dentist will always provide the most comfortable and friendliest dental consultations possible.

Certain procedures may give some patients more cause for concern than others, even if they do not have any anxiety associated with dentists. Dental implants, for instance, may involve oral surgery, a topic that most are keen to avoid. However, the clinic asserts that the true source of such fear is an incomplete perspective of the procedures involved. At Forest & Ray - Dentists, Orthodontists, Implant Surgeons, patients can expect their dentist to walk them through the entire procedure, explaining how long it will take, what preparations will have to be made and even what pain management techniques are available.

Forest & Ray Holborn Dentist enjoys the distinction of being a central point in London, and the clinic is similarly situated where residents from all over the area can get to them with relatively little effort. Forest & Ray - Dentists, Orthodontists, Implant Surgeons warmly invites their community to reach out if they wish to learn more about the dental services on offer.

