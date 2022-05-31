Best Mattresses of 2022 on Sale for Memorial Day Weekend Reviewed by Sleep Junkie

Sheridan, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheridan, Wyoming -

Sheridan, WY - The latest Memorial Day mattress deals in 2022 are available at Sleep Junkie, a leading sleep blog and mattress review website.

Memorial Day is right around the corner and everyone should keep an eye out for the best mattress deals for Memorial Day 2022. It is also one of the most significant times of the year for many mattress brands that try to offer special deals to customers. This year is no different, with major brands like Amerisleep and Zoma Sleep jumping in to offer the best Memorial Day bed frame sales and mattress sales to anyone looking to upgrade their bedrooms.

Sleep Junkie has produced a list of the best mattress deals for Memorial Day so you don’t have to scour the Internet yourself. Readers can go through the recommendations for the Memorial Day Mattress Deals of 2022 and the Best Memorial Day Bed Frame Sales this year so they can find the right items for their home.

It is worth mentioning that mattresses have a shelf life, too, like everything else. While high-quality mattresses have a longer shelf life, lower-quality ones may not. Anyone in the market for a mattress should make sure that it is recently manufactured and comes with an extensive warranty.

“In our experience, the week leading up to the Memorial Day weekend is the best time to invest in a new mattress because that’s when all the big brands offer significant discounts. You can upgrade your comfort and your mattress size too, so that you can take advantage of all the best queen size mattress sales and king size mattress sales this Memorial Day shopping season. That’s why this is an excellent opportunity to buy the mattress you want and save money in the process,” said Harrison Wall of Sleep Junkie. Wall added, “Each year, we review dozens of mattresses from major brands and many newer ones too. However, the best mattresses that offer the most comfort and relieve your body of stress aren’t always from the most well-known companies. That’s why we do extensive research to uncover brands that deserve more recognition and we advise people to take advantage of the best Memorial Day mattress sales in 2022. Our website also covers the best adjustable beds and accessories such as pillows you can choose to further upgrade your sleep,” he added.

About Sleep Junkie

When it comes to mattress reviews and rankings, Sleep Junkie has become the go-to website for those who want to make an informed decision. The website is dedicated to helping people find the latest deals by publishing detailed comparisons, reviews, and discounts. Their research-focused approach has made Sleep Junkie one of the best resources for mattress hunters.

###

For more information about Sleep Junkie, contact the company here:



Sleep Junkie

Harrison Wall

347-709-5499

info@sleepjunkie.org

30 N GOULD ST, STE N, SHERIDAN WY 82801