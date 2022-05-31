Travis Mills Joins Associa Minnesota As Field Services Director

Brooklyn Park, MN, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Minnesota, a leading provider of community management services throughout the Twin Cities region, is pleased to announce that Travis Mills has joined the company as field services director. In this role, he is responsible for leading all facets of Associa Minnesota’s maintenance and project services department. This includes oversight of all maintenance and construction activities as well as a team of technicians, project services managers, and a coordinator. He is also responsible for vendor relationships and the field services department’s financial performance.

Mr. Mills joins Associa Minnesota with more than 10 years’ experience in commercial and residential building maintenance. He also most recently spent 10 years as a life safety officer and facilities and project manager for a regional healthcare provider that operates more than 30 facilities throughout Minnesota. In that capacity, he ensured regulatory compliance and oversaw daily operations of all facilities and grounds. Mr. Mills also developed and managed the budget for capital and minor equipment, assisted with annual budget planning and facility coding, and chaired the Environment of Care committee.

“Travis Mills brings a vast amount of highly relevant experience in commercial and residential building maintenance to our team,” said JoAnn Borden, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Minnesota branch president. “His demonstrated background and expertise will ensure that the communities we serve continue to be well maintained, construction projects professionally managed, and our residents continue to receive the superior care and support they’ve come to expect from Associa Minnesota.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

