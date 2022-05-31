Sabert Corporation Founder and CEO Albert Salama Honored with ACG New Jersey Corporate Lifetime Achievement Award

SAYREVILLE, N.J., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albert Salama, founder and CEO of Sabert Corporation, a global leader in innovative and sustainable food packaging solutions, was recently honored with the 2022 Corporate Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) for New Jersey. Salama accepted this recognition and served as keynote speaker at the Association’s New Jersey Conference on May 5, 2022.



ACG is a premier merger and acquisition (M&A) dealmaking community with 59 chapters worldwide and is comprised of more than 100,000 middle market professionals who invest, own and advise growing companies. Each year, ACG New Jersey’s Corporate Growth Conference spotlights and celebrates some of the state’s most innovative companies. This year’s event recognized Sabert and Salama with a Corporate Lifetime Achievement Award, which is given to a company headquartered in New Jersey that demonstrates a consistent and powerful track record of excellence and corporate growth. At the event, Salama was joined by Tom Bergeron, Editor and Chief Content Officer of ROI-NJ, where he shared the story of how Sabert has grown from its modest roots to a $1 billion international manufacturer of plastic, pulp & paper packaging used in the storage, packaging and serving of food.

“When I first started Sabert, I never imagined it would turn into the company it has become today, with more than 3,000 employees at locations all over the globe. And while I’m honored to receive this recognition, it’s because of our people at Sabert and their commitment to quality, customization and innovation that we’ve been able to grow and succeed like we have,” said Salama. “Though this is the Lifetime Achievement Award, I can say that we are at just the beginning of what I foresee as the future for Sabert, our people, and our customers.”

Salama founded Sabert in 1983 with minimal capital and a product line consisting of just five items. Today, Sabert manufactures more than 1000 SKUs used by leading international, national and local food retailers, including restaurant chains, supermarkets, food processors, foodservice distribution, and more. Previously, Salama has been recognized with the 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™ Award in the New Jersey region and 2018 Ellis Island Medal of Honor. As founder and CEO of Sabert, he leads the organization with his unique entrepreneurial spirit, driving the organization’s strategic vision and combining organic growth opportunities and acquisitions to leverage market trends and unmet market needs.

Beyond his role at Sabert, Albert and his wife, Anya have had a long commitment to education, providing dozens of graduating high school students with four-year college scholarships. Additionally, they have been involved with the capital campaigns of St. Philips Academy in Newark, New Jersey, the Willow School and Gill St. Bernard’s School, both in New Jersey. They also support the International Rescue Committee, Save the Children, PEN America, and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

For more information about the ACG New Jersey Corporate Growth Conference, visit: https://www.acg.org/newjersey/events/acg-nj-2022-corporate-growth-conference-awards.

