San Diego Real Estate Agent Glen Henderson Awarded Recognition For 7th Consecutive Year

San Diego, CA- Glen Henderson has been recognized as one of the top 1% of agents in San Diego County by The San Diego Association of Realtors for the seventh consecutive year.

Glen Henderson has been awarded this year’s “Platinum Award” award from the San Diego Association of Realtors at the Real Estate Circle of Excellence Awards Ceremony. This award recognizes Glen as one of the top 1% of realtors in San Diego for the 7th consecutive year. Glen has been a full-time real estate agent in San Diego for over 19 years and has now helped over 1,000 families with the purchase or sale of their homes.

Glen spoke about the award, “It is a big honor to receive this award for the seventh year in a row, and I am thankful that we have been able to successfully help so many families through their home buying and selling journey. It’s hard to believe that I have been doing this for over 19 years and have now been able to help over 1,000 families. I love helping our clients achieve their home buying and selling goals.”

There are three levels of recognition that are awarded by the San Diego Association of Realtors. Glen was awarded the highest Platinum Level Award, which recognizes the top 1% of real estate agents in San Diego who completed a minimum of $50,000,000 in sales for 2021 or sold 40+ homes. In addition, Glen was recognized for his standing in the real estate community and for always acting with the highest level of ethics, integrity, and professional standards.

Glen is a second-generation San Diego native and has been selling real estate full-time for over 19 years. He has personally assisted over 1,000 families in accomplishing their real estate goals throughout his career. Multiple organizations have recognized him for his exemplary practice and continual high-level performance. As a top-producing San Diego Realtor, he provides a full spectrum of real estate services to buyers and sellers, including single-family residential, luxury homes, multi-unit properties, investments, commercial properties, new homes, and leasing.

