Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Analysis 2022-2028 with Top-Countries Data And Covid-19 Impact, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Key Regions, Analysis and Forecasts | Industry Research Biz

Pune, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global " Plastic Bottle Recycling Market " report explores Comprehensive and Insightful Information about various key factors like Regional Growth, Segmentation, CAGR. Business Revenue Status of Top Key Players and Drivers. The Plastic Bottle Recycling market report majorly focuses on market trends, historical growth rate, technologies, and the changing investment structure. Additionally, the report shows latest market insights, increasing growth opportunities, business strategies and growth plans adopted by major players. Moreover, it contains an analysis of Current Market Dynamics, Future Developments and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Overview:

Plastic bottle recycling refers to the process of recovering waste or scrap plastic bottle and reprocessing the materials into functional and useful products. The goal of recycling plastic bottle is to reduce high rates of plastic pollution while putting less pressure on virgin materials to produce brand new plastic products. This approach helps to conserve resources and diverts plastics from landfills or unintended destinations such as oceans.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Plastic Bottle Recycling market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4278.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 6602.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.5% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, PET Recycling accounting for % of the Plastic Bottle Recycling global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Fiber segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In 2019, Europe is the largest plastic bottle recycling production area, accounting for about 47%, followed by North America, accounting for about 28%.

Leading suppliers in the worldwide are UltrePET, CarbonLITE, Veolia Group, etc. which takes a combined share of less than 20% in 2019.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Plastic Bottle Recycling capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Plastic Bottle Recycling by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

List of Top Key Players of the Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Report:

UltrePET

CarbonLITE

Veolia Group

Evergreen Plastics

Shazil

Indorama Ventures

Avangard Innovative

Clear Path Recycling

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Incom Recycle

FENC

SEIWA Group

Kyoei Industry

J&T Recycling

Tobe-Shoji

Far Eastern Ishizuka Green PET

Utsumi Recycle Systems

Toyo Seikan

Regional and Country-level Analysis:



The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Plastic Bottle Recycling markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027, by countries (regions), by Type, and by Application, as well as by players for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Scope and Segment

Plastic Bottle Recycling market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Bottle Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

On the basis of Product Type , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

PET Recycling

HDPE Recycling

Others

On the basis of the End Users/Applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:



Fiber

Food and Beverage Packaging

Sheet and Film

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The Plastic Bottle Recycling Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2017-2022. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2017-2022. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Plastic Bottle Recycling business, the date to enter into the Plastic Bottle Recycling market, Plastic Bottle Recycling product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Report Highlights

Market Size: Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2022-2028

Market Penetration: Thorough information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market. The report analyzes the market based on Product Outlook. Product Type, Target Consumer, Distribution Channel and region.

Product Development/Innovation: Comprehensive insights on upcoming products, research and development activities, and product launches in the Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of Global Plastic Bottle Recycling market.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in Global Plastic Bottle Recycling market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of leading players operating global Market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Plastic Bottle Recycling?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Plastic Bottle Recycling? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Plastic Bottle Recycling Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Plastic Bottle Recycling market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Plastic Bottle Recycling Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Plastic Bottle Recycling market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Plastic Bottle Recycling along with the manufacturing process of Plastic Bottle Recycling?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Plastic Bottle Recycling market?

Economic impact on the Plastic Bottle Recycling industry and development trend of the Plastic Bottle Recycling industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Plastic Bottle Recycling market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Plastic Bottle Recycling market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Plastic Bottle Recycling market size at the regional and country-level?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Forecast Period: 2022-2028

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Plastic Bottle Recycling market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

