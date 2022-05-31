Mighty Dog Roofing Opens Doors in Detroit Metro - Available for Immediate Roof Service, Replacement, Inspection, and More

Sterling Heights, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Heights, Michigan -

Detroit City, MI: National franchise Mighty Dog Roofing recently released a brand-new program to make roof assessments quicker, safer, and even more affordable. This is the company's most recent move in its aspirations to dominate the roofing sector across the country.

Traditional roof evaluations consist of a professional roofer climbing up on the roof of a residential or commercial property and walking the entire surface while taking photos and making notes of any problems. This procedure is often time-consuming, unsafe, and can be expensive if there are accessibility concerns.

The brand-new drone system will allow a Mighty Dog licensed professional to fly an electronic camera-equipped drone over the residential property, obtaining a complete 360-degree view of the roof structure and home. This process can be done rapidly, safely, and at a fraction of the cost of a traditional evaluation.

After a number of new projects in the Detroit Metro Roofing Company, this significant development comes as no surprise. Mighty Dog Roofing is devoted to client service, supplying several distinct programs to aid homeowners and companies. In addition to the brand-new drone system, they provide the Mighty Dog Customer Vault. This feature is an online data safe the company uses to keep important customer information, such as maintenance records, inspection footage, photos, service warranties, communication, and insurance coverage info. This service allows customers to leave the record-keeping to the experts and not stress over showing they've been accountable to homeowners when it's time to file an insurance claim.

Another remarkable feature Mighty Dog uses is computer-generated images for Roof Replacement Previews. This system removes the uncertainty of how the new roofing materials will look on clients' homes. Clients can pick from a range of tiles, shades, and designs to get a realistic idea of what to expect from their brand-new roof when the project is complete.

The crucial variables that make this business stand apart are the commitment to innovative technology coupled with tried-and-true techniques. These measures allow for the quick resolution of many insurance claims, better preparation for storms and other weather dangers, and assured service in an emergency.

This new program is in part an effect of recent market trends. In the last few years, data shows that Americans are investing more money into their houses, businesses, and commercial structures than ever, and Detroit homeowners, are no exception. This reliable innovation now offered in the Detroit Metro Area allows Mighty Dog Roofing to satisfy these needs at a sensible cost without long waiting periods, helping homeowners, real estate investors, and house flippers alike.

For over 25 years, Mighty Dog Roofing has trained and certified experts in roof repair, installation, replacement, and various other home restoration skills, nevertheless the group does not depend on its reputation alone. Every completed Mighty Dog Roofing of Detroit Metro project gets a paw stamp of approval that it fulfills or exceeds its clients' established expectations.

This stamp of approval comes with a workmanship warranty after crew members complete the project to offer clients reassurance that the structure will last. The warranty includes an annual upkeep checkup carried out by Mighty Watchdog, ensuring a healthy roof for years to come.

To find out more or to set up an inspection, potential clients can fill out a contact form on the website www.mightyroofing.com/detroit-metro

