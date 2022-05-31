Beatport and PIXELYNX Launch Derivative Synth Heads NFT Collection in Partnership with London’s Junction 2 Festival

BERLIN and LONDON, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Beatport, the global leader of music for DJs, producers, and their fans, and PIXELYNX, the new music metaverse gaming platform created by musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin, announce a limited derivative collection of their popular Synth Heads NFTs in partnership with leading UK techno festival Junction 2, which is making its first appearance in more than two years. This new collection of Synth Heads provides fans with a key to unlock special access and experiences at Junction 2. Synth Heads go on sale today, Tuesday, May 31st at 6p GMT/1p EST.



Junction 2 Festival takes place in Trent Park, London, June 18 + 19, 2022, and features performances from Amelie Lens, Dixon, Four Tet, Robert Hood, TSHA, and many more. This special Synth Head derivative collection will be limited to 300 NFTs in total with minting priced at 0.15 ETH. Fans can start minting their own Synth Head derivative today at www.synthheads.com .

Original Synth Head holders will get guestlist access and queue jumping privileges at Junction 2 2022.

Owning the unique digital Synth Heads will give derivative collectors exclusive access to a range of benefits including, but not limited to, membership to the Synth Head community, day passes to Junction 2 Festival 2022, exclusive vinyl releases, merchandise from Beatport and Junction 2, and ongoing exclusive access to ticket drops. Five random Synth Heads, out of the 300 NFT public collection, will also receive a Golden Ticket that provides full festival access across both days, backstage artist bar and queue jump entry access, and tickets to Junction 2’s next large scale London event later this summer.

Synth Heads' highly successful February 2022 launch saw all 3,030 unique generative NFTs sell out instantaneously, with collectors given special utility within Beatport’s ecosystem. Recently, Synth Head owners were given access to the International Music Summit (IMS) Ibiza, where their NFTs allowed them early, free entry to exclusive Beatport and PIXELYNX parties featuring performances from BLOND:ISH, and more.

The Synth Heads series imagines a world where synthesizers come alive after the creators go to bed. Synth Heads forms a narrative in which each generative NFT is a unique character all its own. The characters are BØB, Lynn, Pauline, Oscar, Seq-Ee, and Dax 7. The group of living synths are preparing for their own musical adventure bored by the uninventive use of preset sounds by their owner. The synths get connected whenever they have the bedroom studio to themselves.

Synth Heads are created using a process called Generative Art, a process that algorithmically generates new ideas, forms, shapes, colors or patterns. Generative Art ensures each NFT is completely unique, with some having more rare qualities than others. The series generation pays homage to synth culture, a cornerstone of electronic music creation and performance, whilst also celebrating music instrument history - all the way back to the first analogue synth created in 1965. Rising, an international creative studio, was the design lead for the project and executed the generative script for the collection. All purchased Junction 2 Synth Heads will be revealed within 24 hours of the collection selling out.



“After a COVID-induced hiatus for two years, the return of Junction 2, one of the world’s premiere music festivals, is hugely meaningful for music fans,” said Ed Hill, Senior Vice President of Beatport Media Group. “That’s why we decided to launch a brand new series of Synth Heads to celebrate Junction 2’s return. Owners of this new series, as well as those who participated in our original series, will receive exclusive benefits at Junction 2, offering a more enriching experience that will last long after the festival is over. Junction 2 will be the first of a series of festival partnerships we will be rolling out over the coming months. We couldn't think of a better partner to launch this next phase of Synth Heads.”

"Across all of our activity, physical or virtual, Junction 2 stands for innovation,” says Paul Jack, CEO and Co-Founder of Junction 2, “as such we're excited to bring this project to life, bridging physical and digital words and exploring the possibilities Web3 offers for community building. Beatport and Pixelynx are at the forefront of this emerging landscape, brilliantly representing the electronic music community in the metaverse. We look forward to watching this project unfold, and to welcoming some new faces to the festival on June 18th and 19th."

“Music fans clearly love Synth Heads and all the benefits that come with ownership,” said Inder Phull, Co-founder and CEO of PIXELYNX. “This highly limited new collection minted in partnership with Junction 2 is a great example of how we see the Synth Head world unfolding in the coming months.”

In total, 300 derivative Synth Heads will be available at a price of 0.15 ETH, or about $234 USD.

To connect and stay up to date with the Synth Head community, please visit Beatport’s Discord .

About The Beatport Group

The Beatport Group is the worldwide home of music for DJs, producers, and their fans. Founded in 2004, the The Beatport Group family of companies includes Beatport , the preeminent store for electronic music DJs, Beatsource for the open-format DJ community, Loopmasters, Loopcloud and Plugin Boutique for music producers, and Beatport Media Group for brands and fans of DJ culture. The Beatport Group’s portfolio of products includes an array of high-quality audio solutions to choose from, including: full song downloads, exclusive content from leading labels, a streaming music service seamlessly integrated into DJ software and hardware (LINK) and exclusive sound packs and plugins. All of the content is expertly curated on a weekly basis by a global team that helps define DJ culture. Beatport has offices in Berlin, Brighton, Denver and Los Angeles. Follow us on Twitch , Facebook and Twitter , and Instagram .

About PIXELYNX

PIXELYNX is a new gaming venture which has been created by iconic musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5, Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, and music industry visionaries Ben Turner (Graphite; IMS: International Music Summit; AFEM: Association for Electronic Music), Dean Wilson (Seven20 Entertainment / mau5trap), and Inder Phull. The company, based in London and Los Angeles, is focused on building a music metaverse that will transform the way artists connect and engage with their fans through gaming experiences. PIXELYNX’s NFT strategy development and execution is supported by Seven20 Entertainment (management company to deadmau5 and other notable acts and ventures). Learn more at https://www.pixelynx.io .

