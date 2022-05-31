Las Vegas, USA, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight | Clinical Trials Evaluation Research Report 2022 by DelveInsight

T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline constitutes 100+ key companies including Solasia Pharma, Genor Biopharma, ImmuneOncia Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Soligenix, and several others are continuously working towards developing 100+ T-cell Lymphoma treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight.

DelveInsight’s 'T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline T-cell Lymphoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the T-cell Lymphoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for T-cell Lymphoma treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for T-cell Lymphoma treatment. The leading T-cell Lymphoma companies with various T-cell Lymphoma drugs include Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Genor Biopharma, Solasia Pharma, Celgene, Celleron Therapeutics, Seagen, Nanjing Sanhome Pharmaceutical, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Medevir, Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Innate Pharma, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Hoffman-La-Roche, Affirmed, ImmuneOncia Therapeutics, CerRx, Shandong New Time Pharmaceutical, Secura Bio, Janssen Biotech, CStone Pharmaceutical, Galderma, Bioniz, Portola Pharmaceuticals, VidacPharma, Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical, ViGenCell, Daiichi Sankyo, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, BeiGene, Kura Oncology, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Eutilex, Yake Biotechnology, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Astex Therapeutics, Aileron Therapeutics, Autolus, Akeso Biopharma, AVM Biotechnology, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, C4 Therapeutics, Legend Biotech, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Soligenix, Inc., Innovent Biologics, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Dialectic Therapeutics, and others are developing novel drug candidates to improve the T-cell Lymphoma treatment landscape.

and others are developing novel drug candidates to improve the T-cell Lymphoma treatment landscape. Key T-cell Lymphoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include JZP-458, Geptanolimab, SP-02, CC-486, Zabinostat, Brentuximab Vedotin, SHC014748M, Pembrolizumab, SHP-141, Nivolumab, Lorlatinib, Lacutamab, AZD-4205, Atezolizumab, AFM13, IMC-001, Fenretinide, F 520, Duvelisib, Daratumumab, CS1001, CD 11301, BNZ 1, Cerdulatinib, VDA-1102, Lenalidomide, YY-20394, VT-EBV-N, Valemetostat, TQ-B3525, BGB-A317, Tipifarnib, Devimistat, EBViNT, RP 6530, LY3039478, Durvalumab, ASTX660, Carfilzomib, ALRN-6924, AUTO4, AK104, AVM-0703, and others.

and others. In May 2022 , Myeloid Therapeutics dosed the first patient in the Phase I/II IMAGINE trial of MT-101 in patients with r/r peripheral T cell lymphoma (PTCL). MT-101 is the first mRNA engineered CAR monocyte-derived from the company’s ATAK platform. MT-101 targets CD5.

, dosed the first patient in the of MT-101 in patients with r/r peripheral T cell lymphoma (PTCL). is the first mRNA engineered CAR monocyte-derived from the company’s ATAK platform. MT-101 targets CD5. AUTO4 is a programmed T cell product candidate in clinical development for T cell lymphoma, a setting where there are currently no approved programmed T cell therapies. AUTO4 is specifically designed to target TRBC1-derived cancers, which account for approximately 40% of T cell lymphomas, and is a complement to the AUTO5 T cell product candidate, which is in pre-clinical development. In May 2022 , Autolus reported that it continues to enroll patients into the AUTO4 Phase I clinical trial, which is progressing through its dose-escalation phase. Interim Phase I data will be presented as an oral presentation at the EHA Congress in June.

is a programmed T cell product candidate in clinical development for T cell lymphoma, a setting where there are currently no approved programmed T cell therapies. AUTO4 is specifically designed to target TRBC1-derived cancers, which account for approximately 40% of T cell lymphomas, and is a complement to the AUTO5 T cell product candidate, which is in pre-clinical development. In , reported that it continues to enroll patients into the AUTO4 clinical trial, which is progressing through its dose-escalation phase. Interim Phase I data will be presented as an oral presentation at the EHA Congress in June. In May 2022 , EQRx, Inc. reported financial results and reported that an oral presentation featuring the primary analysis from the Phase II GEMSTONE-201 study of sugemalimab in relapsed or refractory Extranodal NK/T cell lymphoma (ENKTL) will be given at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting. The Phase II GEMSTONE-201 trial met its primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) in patients with relapsed or refractory ENKTL.

, reported financial results and reported that an oral presentation featuring the primary analysis from the of in relapsed or refractory Extranodal NK/T cell lymphoma (ENKTL) will be given at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting. The Phase II GEMSTONE-201 trial of objective response rate (ORR) in patients with relapsed or refractory ENKTL. In May 2022 , Soligenix announced that it anticipates to submit a new drug application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing authorization of HyBryte (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin) in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) in the second half of this year.

, announced that it a new drug application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin) in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) in the second half of this year. In April 2022 , US FDA has granted fast track designation to DT2216 for adult patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). DT2216 is Dialectic's first-generation compound built using its proprietary and novel Antiapoptotic Protein Targeted Degradation (APTaD™) technology platform.

, US FDA has granted to for adult patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). DT2216 is built using its proprietary and novel Antiapoptotic Protein Targeted Degradation (APTaD™) technology platform. In April 2022 , Citius Pharmaceuticals reported topline results from the pivotal Phase III trial of I/ONTAK (E7777), an engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein, for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The topline results for I/ONTAK (denileukin diftitox), a purified and more bioactive formulation of previously marketed ONTAK®, were consistent with the prior formulation . Moreover, no new safety signals were identified. Based on this data, Citius anticipates filing a biologics license application (BLA) with the US FDA in the second half of 2022 .

, reported topline results from the pivotal trial of I/ONTAK (E7777), an engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein, for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The for I/ONTAK (denileukin diftitox), a purified and more bioactive formulation of previously marketed ONTAK®, were with the . Moreover, no new safety signals were identified. Based on this data, Citius filing a (BLA) with the US FDA in the . In February 2022 , Dizal Pharmaceutical announced that the US FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to DZD4205 (Golidocitinib) for the treatment of patients with Refractory or Relapsed Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (r/r PTCL).

, announced that the US FDA has granted to (Golidocitinib) for the treatment of patients with Refractory or Relapsed Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (r/r PTCL). In October 2021, Solasia Pharma and Nippon Kayaku announced the conclusion of a license agreement for marketing rights to darinaparsin (generic name, development code: SP-02) in Japan (hereinafter “this agreement”).

The T-cell Lymphoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage T-cell Lymphoma products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the T-cell Lymphoma pipeline landscape.

T-cell Lymphoma Overview

T-cell Lymphomas (TCL) are a very heterogeneous group of lymphoid malignancies formed from mature T cells that varies in terms of location, pathological characteristics, and clinical presentation. T-Cell Lymphomas can arise in lymphoid tissues such as the lymph nodes and spleen and outside of lymphoid tissues (i.e., gastrointestinal tract, liver, nasal cavity, skin, and others). TCL accounts for roughly 12% of all non-Hodgkin Lymphomas (NHLs) and is classified as cutaneous TCL (CTCL) or peripheral TCL (PTCL), which are further classified as nodal or extranodal (systemic). There are no definitive causes of T-cell Lymphoma subtypes.

T-cell Lymphoma symptoms vary widely based on the type of lymphoma. Some of the common T-cell Lymphoma symptoms are swollen lymph nodes, fever, night sweats, weight loss, fatigue, and others. The biopsy is the most commonly used test for T-cell Lymphoma diagnosis. The treatment for T-cell Lymphoma also depends on the type of lymphoma. Chemotherapy, CAR T-cell Therapy, stem cell transplants, targetted drug therapies, and others are mostly used as a treatment for T-cell Lymphoma.

A snapshot of the T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA SP-02 Solasia Pharma Pre-registration Apoptosis stimulants; Cell cycle inhibitors; Reactive oxygen species stimulants Intravenous Geptanolimab Genor Biopharma Pre-registration Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous CC-486 Celgene Phase III Antimetabolites; DNA methylation inhibitors Oral IMC-001 ImmuneOncia Therapeutics Phase II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous Daratumumab Janssen Research and Development Phase II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Apoptosis stimulants; Phagocyte stimulants; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous Atezolizumab Hoffmann-La Roche Phase II Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants; Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Intravenous VT-EBV-N ViGenCell Inc. Phase II T lymphocyte replacements Intravenous CS1001 CStone Pharmaceuticals Phase II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors; T lymphocyte stimulantsNCT03595657 Intravenous AK104 Akeso Biopharma Phase I/II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 inhibitors; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous IBI318 Innovent Biologics Phase I/II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous CPI-818 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Phase I Emt protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral CDK-003 Codiak BioSciences Phase I Immunologic cytotoxicity; Natural killer cell stimulants; T lymphocyte stimulants Intralesional

T-cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment

The T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the T-cell Lymphomaemerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Intravenous

Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Intravenous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Bispecific antibody, CAR-T cell therapies, Gene therapies, Cell therapies, Monoclonal antibodies, Peptides, Recombinant proteins, Small molecule

: Bispecific antibody, CAR-T cell therapies, Gene therapies, Cell therapies, Monoclonal antibodies, Peptides, Recombinant proteins, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Apoptosis stimulants, Cell cycle inhibitors, Reactive oxygen species stimulants, Antimetabolites, DNA methylation inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors, T lymphocyte stimulants, Phagocyte stimulants, Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants, Emt protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors

Apoptosis stimulants, Cell cycle inhibitors, Reactive oxygen species stimulants, Antimetabolites, DNA methylation inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors, T lymphocyte stimulants, Phagocyte stimulants, Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants, Emt protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors Key T-cell Lymphoma Companies : Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Genor Biopharma, Solasia Pharma, Celgene, Celleron Therapeutics, Seagen, Nanjing Sanhome Pharmaceutical, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Medevir, Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Innate Pharma, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Hoffman-La-Roche, Affirmed, ImmuneOncia Therapeutics, CerRx, Shandong New Time Pharmaceutical, Secura Bio, Janssen Biotech, CStone Pharmaceutical, Galderma, Bioniz, Portola Pharmaceuticals, VidacPharma, Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical, ViGenCell, Daiichi Sankyo, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, BeiGene, Kura Oncology, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Eutilex, Yake Biotechnology, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Astex Therapeutics, Aileron Therapeutics, Autolus, Akeso Biopharma, AVM Biotechnology, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, C4 Therapeutics, Legend Biotech, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Soligenix, Inc., Innovent Biologics, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Dialectic Therapeutics, and others

: Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Genor Biopharma, Solasia Pharma, Celgene, Celleron Therapeutics, Seagen, Nanjing Sanhome Pharmaceutical, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Medevir, Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Innate Pharma, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Hoffman-La-Roche, Affirmed, ImmuneOncia Therapeutics, CerRx, Shandong New Time Pharmaceutical, Secura Bio, Janssen Biotech, CStone Pharmaceutical, Galderma, Bioniz, Portola Pharmaceuticals, VidacPharma, Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical, ViGenCell, Daiichi Sankyo, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, BeiGene, Kura Oncology, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Eutilex, Yake Biotechnology, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Astex Therapeutics, Aileron Therapeutics, Autolus, Akeso Biopharma, AVM Biotechnology, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, C4 Therapeutics, Legend Biotech, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Soligenix, Inc., Innovent Biologics, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Dialectic Therapeutics, and others Key T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies: JZP-458, Geptanolimab, SP-02, CC-486, Zabinostat, Brentuximab Vedotin, SHC014748M, Pembrolizumab, SHP-141, Nivolumab, Lorlatinib, Lacutamab, AZD-4205, Atezolizumab, AFM13, IMC-001, Fenretinide, F 520, Duvelisib, Daratumumab, CS1001, CD 11301, BNZ 1, Cerdulatinib, VDA-1102, Lenalidomide, YY-20394, VT-EBV-N, Valemetostat, TQ-B3525, BGB-A317, Tipifarnib, Devimistat, EBViNT, RP 6530, LY3039478, Durvalumab, ASTX660, Carfilzomib, ALRN-6924, AUTO4, AK104, AVM-0703, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics 6. T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 CC-486: Celgene 7. T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 IMC-001: ImmuneOncia Therapeutics 8. T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 CDK-003: Codiak BioSciences 9. T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Preclinical Stage Products 10. T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies in the T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline 14. Key Products in the T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

