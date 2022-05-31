Mobix Labs Expands Executive Staff With Jim Aralis Joining as Chief Technology Officer

IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc., a global connectivity solutions provider for wireless mmWave 5G and wired high-bandwidth cable networks, today announced the addition of longtime industry executive Jim Aralis as chief technology officer.



Aralis held the same role for more than a decade at Microsemi Corp., as well serving as senior vice president of advanced development, until the Aliso Viejo-based chipmaker was acquired in 2018 for $10.3 billion.

Following the Microsemi sale, Aralis was a consultant, advisor and board member of several tech companies and philanthropic organizations.

“Jim brings a wealth of knowledge, innovation and worldwide connections to Mobix Labs during an incredibly important juncture for our company,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “His experience and skillset are an ideal fit, as the company integrates strategic acquisitions, develops next-generation products and embarks on a new funding round. With Aralis onboard, Dr. Alex Gorbachov will move into the role of senior fellow, RF systems and architecture, and continue on innovating and developing Mobix Labs’ disruptive and advanced RF intellectual property and architectures.”

Aralis, who holds several patents, has been developing analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits and related software/firmware for more than 40 years. He also has contributed to the development of CAD systems, custom analog devices and process technologies.

“I just couldn’t pass up this opportunity to join an emerging, pedigreed chip startup with customer traction, growing sales and such a talented, deep management team,” said Aralis, who also has served in leadership roles at several integrated circuit manufacturers, including Hughes Aircraft, Silicon Systems, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated, where he established and built its design center in Irvine.

Working alongside Jim Peterson, former CEO and chairman of Microsemi Corporation, and now executive chairman of Mobix Labs, Aralis was instrumental in identifying and acquiring 23 strategic acquisitions during his tenure – including a $2.5 billion deal for PMC-Sierra Inc. – leading a diversification effort from legacy applications into cutting-edge technologies, such as AI and machine learning.

Aralis received a bachelor’s degree in math applied science and physics, and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from UCLA. The scientist and electrical engineer lives in Aliso Viejo with his wife, loyal chocolate lab and rambunctious labradoodle.

About Mobix Labs

Founded in 2020, Mobix Labs Inc. provides True Xero™ latency connectivity solutions for 5G wireless and high-bandwidth cable networks. Based in Irvine, Calif., the company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors necessary for mmWave 5G and next-generation wireless products. Mobix Labs also develops hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines for the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following on Twitter @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn.

