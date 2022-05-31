Proactive news headlines including Cordoba Minerals, LithiumBank Resources, Pathfinder Ventures, MamaMancini's, Lavras Gold and Solstice Gold

New York , May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Bloom Health Partners logs profitable fiscal 2Q with $11.1M in revenue click here
- Great Atlantic Resources reports assays from maiden drill program at Otter Brook gold showing at Golden Promise project click here
- LithiumBank Resources offers update its flagship Boardwalk lithium brine project in Alberta click here
- PlantX Life says it continues to excel as resources for the plant-based community; adds 10,000 new products to its US e-commerce platform click here
- Golden Shield Resources reports high-grade gold intercepts from latest round of drilling at Mazoa Hill prospect click here
- Perk Labs inks letter of intent to build custom branded app for SoyTalk Dessert click here
- PyroGenesis completes production of additional titanium powder order for 3D Printing; readies move to higher output phase click here
- Kontrol Technologies says to provide energy assessments and carbon reduction roadmap for Canadian university click here
- Cordoba Minerals announces start of feasibility study for San Matias copper-gold-silver project, Colombia click here
- Electra Battery Materials pledges to adopt comprehensive slate of ESG policies click here
- Pathfinder Ventures posts 1Q revenue boost as occupied site nights at its RV resorts in British Columbia increase click here
- Argentina Lithium kicks off exploration drilling at Rincon West project in Argentina click here
- Renforth Resources extends polymetallic mineralization at Lalonde showing on its Surimeau property in Quebec click here
- Great Panther Mining welcomes latest drill results from Urucum North underground project at Tucano mine click here
- MamaMancini's posts record 4Q revenue following acquisition of two premier gourmet food manufacturers click here
- Solstice Gold adds two projects to further expand lithium asset portfolio click here
- FPX Nickel says new lab results solidify Baptiste project's potential as nickel industry's first carbon-neutral operation click here
- Lavras Gold bolsters leadership team in Brazil with two key appointments click here
- Real Luck Group reports cash and cash equivalents of C$12.5M in 1Q click here
- Willow Biosciences expands its portfolio with a new partnered pharmaceutical project click here
- Victory Resources says drilling at Smokey lithium project producing good results; stakes additional ground in Clayton Valley click here
- Revive Therapeutics plans to advance its drug pipeline for inflammatory liver disorders amid growing cases of acute hepatitis in children click here
- New Pacific Metals releases more results from Silver Sand drilling ahead of resource update click here
- Benchmark Metals signs key strategic agreement with Tahltan Central Government to collaborate on advancing Lawyers gold-silver project to production click here
- Guardforce AI extends contract with Thailand's Government Savings Bank; contract worth approximately $19.5M over three years click here
- MedX Health says its SIAscopy/DermSecure products show significant promise as it reports Q1 results click here
- Nova Royalty posts royalty revenue of C$673,519 in first quarter of 2022 click here
- GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading files delayed 2021 annual results, showing revenue of C$1.47M click here
- Xigem Technologies says vendor of Cylix has breached key provisions of asset purchase agreement click here
- HighGold Mining unveils plans for US$9M exploration program at Johnson Tract project, Alaska click here
- AMPD Ventures says Departure Lounge subsidiary enters reseller agreement with cutting-edge motion capture platform firm click here
- CULT Food Science says portfolio company unit committed to building the world’s largest bioreactor complex for cultivated meat click here
- Star Royalties says 1Q revenue jumped 47% from year-ago period click here
- Tribe Property Technologies announces record revenue for 1Q driven by organic growth and acquisitions click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com