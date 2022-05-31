Sue Graham-Nutter Elected Chair of the AdvantAge Ontario Board of Directors

Toronto, ON, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AdvantAge Ontario Board of Directors is pleased to announce the election of Sue Graham-Nutter as Chair.

Sue is the CEO of the Rekai Centres, a non-profit, charitable corporation that has two long-term care (LTC) homes located in downtown Toronto providing care to 276 residents. In addition, Sue is leading the Rekai Centres in building a new LTC home, The Rekai Centre at Cherry Place, which will be located on the Waterfront lands at Front and Cherry streets. Once open, the home will have 348 residents and include many innovations to support aging in place.

Sue has been active with AdvantAge Ontario for many years, including her roles as the Region 5 Representative, Member at Large, and, most recently, Vice Chair on the Board of Directors. In addition, she has lent her expertise to the Association’s education offerings, including the Administrator Leadership Program.

She has an Honours BA in Public Administration from the University of Toronto and a Graduate Certificate in Real Estate Financing from Harvard University.

Sue is looking forward to leading the Board as the senior care sector continues to recover from the impact of COVID-19 and as the new Fixing Long-Term Care Act is rolled out.

“This is a pivotal time for seniors’ care. We are continuing to recover from COVID, we continue to face challenges with staffing, and the sector is expanding rapidly with the addition of many new and redeveloped LTC beds,” says Graham-Nutter. “Nonetheless, in my new role as Chair, I look forward to collaborating with fellow Board members, association staff, members, and stakeholders to advocate for not-for-profit care and to ensure that our seniors receive the care they expect and deserve.”

AdvantAge Ontario has been the trusted voice for not-for-profit senior care for over 100 years and is the only provincial association representing the full spectrum of the senior care continuum. Our more than 400 members are located across the province and include not-for-profit, charitable, municipal, and hospital-affiliated long-term care homes, seniors’ housing, assisted living in supportive housing, and community service agencies.

