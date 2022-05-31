Technicolor: Closing of the Sale of Trademark Licensing operations

PRESS RELEASE
Closing of the Sale of Trademark Licensing operations
Paris (France), May 31st, 2022 – Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY), the Technicolor Group has today closed the sale of its Trademark Licensing operations.
Technicolor has received a total cash amount of c.€100 million, subject to customary price adjustments.
###
About Technicolor:
Technicolor shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (TCH) and are tradable in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADR) in the United States on the OTCQX market (TCLRY).
Investor Relations Media
Alexandra Fichelson Catherine Kuttner
alexandra.fichelson@technicolor.com catherine.kuttner@technicolor.com
Nathalie Feld
nfeld@image7.fr
Attachment