Technicolor: Closing of the Sale of Trademark Licensing operations

English French

PRESS RELEASE

Closing of the Sale of Trademark Licensing operations

Paris (France), May 31st, 2022 – Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY), the Technicolor Group has today closed the sale of its Trademark Licensing operations.

Technicolor has received a total cash amount of c.€100 million, subject to customary price adjustments.

###

About Technicolor:

www.technicolor.com

Technicolor shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (TCH) and are tradable in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADR) in the United States on the OTCQX market (TCLRY).

Investor Relations Media

Alexandra Fichelson Catherine Kuttner

alexandra.fichelson@technicolor.com catherine.kuttner@technicolor.com

Nathalie Feld

nfeld@image7.fr

Attachment