Meagan McCoy Jones Shares the Power of Honesty On New Episode of Growing Our Future Podcast

On this episode of Growing Our Future Podcast, Aaron Alejandro introduces Meagan McCoy Jones, fourth-generation President and COO at McCoy's Building Supply. Megan's many roles in the company, including receptionist, advertising intern, inside sales, assistant store manager, director, vice president, senior vice president, and now President and Chief Operating Officer, have given her priceless insights into building effective customer relationships and community connections.



Listen to the full episode with host Aaron Alejandro and Meagan McCoy Jones here.

A 95-Year Legacy

For Meagan McCoy Jones, McCoy's Building Supply is more than a company–it's a family legacy. Founded by her great grandfather in 1924, McCoy's has evolved into a leader in the market. Despite its success, McCoy's stays true to its humble origins by building relationships with communities, organizations like FFA, and customers. "Our purpose at McCoy's is to make life easier and more fulfilling for those who build," McCoy Jones says.

McCoy Jones' years in the business have taught her that staying relevant is key. "Customers don't owe us anything–we have to prove our value." For McCoy's, one path to relevance is the constant effort to leave the world, or, as McCoy Jones says, one's "corner" of it, better than you found it.

"We don't knock it out of the park every day," Jones says. "But we're trying to trend in the right direction."

A Mutually Beneficial Partnership

McCoy Jones also knows the importance of connecting with the agriculture community, a group she calls loyal and knowledgeable. "I have tremendous respect for people who obligate themselves to long-term good things," McCoy Jones says. FFA is just that—an organization committed to the cultivation of core values like leadership, resiliency, and innovation in young people.

At the very center of FFA, of course, are its students–a group of kids McCoy Jones has always been impressed by. She notes that they're able to have fun and goof around, "but when it's time to get together, they're together," she says. Alejandro and McCoy Jones agree that FFA students are so well prepared for their future because they understand hard work and discipline.

"FFA doesn't shy away from giving young people a lot of responsibility, which is how we have a strong future," McCoy Jones says.

"Tell the Truth No Matter What"

Though McCoy Jones is no stranger to unproductive or negative thoughts moving through what she calls the "ticker tape" of her brain, she has learned the power of being oneself when it comes to leadership. "You don't have to live perfectly to have a great legacy, you just need to have at least enough self awareness to find your way to apologies every week and then try to do better."

Early on, McCoy Jones realized that she wasn't going to be able to physically "outwork" others in order to move up in the company. So, she resolved to always be the best prepared for every meeting. "You're just a few internet searches away from learning something," Jones says. "You just have to put in the time.

Finally, McCoy urges future leaders to treat others with kindness and empathy. "Be thoughtful about what you say and do," she says, because our actions and words have consequences. She hopes young people remember that everyone depends on others for support and mentorship.

"Nobody's self made," Jones says.



