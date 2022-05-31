Ultra Ankle® and Tandem Sport Announce New Partnership Agreement

INDIANAPOLIS, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Athlete®, LLC, DBA Ultra Ankle®, and Tandem Sport announced today that they have entered into a partnership agreement to accelerate growth for both companies in the fast-growing North American volleyball market. The new agreement will add Ultra Ankle's renowned ankle brace product line to the extensive catalog of volleyball products carried by Tandem Sport.

"Ultra Ankle is known for its technological advances in ankle brace designs, to provide superior support, without sacrificing performance," said Rick Peters, President of Ultra Athlete. Peters added, "Tandem Sport has a tremendous reputation and is known in the volleyball community for its extensive distribution network in North America and its world-class customer service."

"We are excited to add Ultra Ankle to our lineup as the products are most definitely superior to other ankle braces," said Anne Brown, President of Tandem Sport. Brown added, "Tandem Sport is known throughout North America as one of the premier brands in the volleyball and sporting goods markets. We have known the Ultra Ankle team for many years and recognize their constant product innovations, offering products that really protect athletes while not restricting their performance. Tandem's endorsement of Ultra Ankle in the volleyball and sporting goods market is a testament to the high quality of their product line."

About Ultra Athlete®

Founded in 1998, Ultra Athlete®, Inc., DBA Ultra Ankle®, is a leader in designing performance-driven ankle braces used for prevention and recovery by professional and amateur athletes, active enthusiasts, athletic trainers, and sports medicine professionals. Ultra Ankle's unique hinged-cuff designs and form-fitting Performathane™ allow for natural range of motion of the ankle, allowing athletes to maximize their performance. Ultra Ankle's products are available at select retailers in North America, Europe, Australia, and Amazon and distributed to the medical community through Breg, Inc. Products are also available for private label distribution. Previous private label partners include McDavid.

For more information on Ultra Athlete, visit www.UltraAnkle.com.

CONTACT: Tom Vanneman, 317-520-9903, tvanneman@ultraankle.com

About Tandem Sport

Since 1989, Tandem Sport has manufactured and distributed quality volleyball, sports medicine, and sporting goods to the retail sporting goods market. Tandem Sport manufactures its own line of sporting goods equipment and accessories featuring the finest in volleyball equipment and training devices and coaches and officials accessory items for all sports.

Tandem Sport is renowned for providing unparalleled service and accuracy in order fulfillment. Customer satisfaction is the company's main priority, and they will go the extra mile to ensure that the customer's needs are met.

Tandem Sport was founded in 1989 and is a privately held, woman-owned corporation. The Tandem Sport office occupies over 12,000 square feet and is located at 440 Baxter Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. Our 10,000-square-foot warehouse is located at 1118 Lexington Rd.

For more information on Tandem Sport, visit www.tandemsport.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Tandem Sport and Ultra Ankle





Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment