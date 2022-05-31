Hoping Club has set up a group office in Southeast Asia and expects to hold the annual group meeting at the end of the year

London, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoping Club announced that it has recently invested in a new investment company in Singapore and has set up group offices in Singapore and Southeast Asia, and is expected to hold its annual group meeting at the end of the year, the first time Hoping Club has held a meeting in Asia.

Headquartered in Wall Street, New York, USA, Hoping Club is known as the world's financial center, with the world's most experienced investment institutions and the most stimulating competition. As an enterprise founded for ten years, how can Hoping Club maintain its performance in such an environment and expand its business to all parts of the world.

1. Membership is Everything

Hoping Club has always been proud of its own guild system. Over the past ten years, Hoping Club has attracted members from all over the world. Under the strict member selection mechanism, those who can become members of Hoping Club are basically leaders in their respective industries. From several senior managers of Wall Street investment banks at the beginning of its establishment to Asian blockchain experts, members from different fields have provided Hoping Club with broad investment vision, cross industry investment experience and rich networking resources, This has become the basis for the globalization and diversified development of Hoping Club.





2. Focus on Advantage

In 2012, when Hoping Club was first established, there were only three departments: stock investment, venture capital and futures investment. This is because the founder of the guild, Koby.Sadan, the CEO of Viking Long Fund Master Ltd., is good at stock fund investment, and the initial members are senior managers of investment banks on Wall Street. He has rich experience in investment. In 2013, under the chairmanship of co-chairman Roberto Giuffrida, Hoping Club opened the futures heavy metal investment department. Roberto Giuffrida is of Russian descent and possesses rich resources in this field. It has always been the secret that Hoping Club can gain a firm foothold on Wall Street to gain original accumulation in its best fields.

3. Clear Strategic Vision

To become a global institution providing comprehensive financial services, at the beginning of the establishment of Hoping Club, this is the vision established by the organization and has been working hard for it. After gaining a firm foothold in financial investment fields such as stocks and funds, Hoping Club will quickly expand its business to many fields such as heavy metals and real estate, actively explore overseas markets and establish branches in Singapore and other places. The ultimate goal is to realize the vision of globalization and diversification of Hoping Club.

4. Concerned About Politics

Global investment is bound to be linked to politics, and transnational investment can not cross the government. Therefore, the broad contacts brought by the membership mechanism have brought convenient channels for Hoping Club to contact politics. In 2016, when the Singapore branch was established, it was the members from Singapore who bridged the front line, so that Hoping Club had an insight into the great actions of the future economic commission of Singapore and made huge profits.

Politics represents new opportunities.

5. The Fission of Incubating

Hoping Club supports and encourages members to start businesses. Only by emancipating the team can Hoping Club improve the driving force of the team.



6. Young People Are the Future

Hoping Club has always focused on opening up new investment directions in areas of interest to young people, because youth represent the future, and the pursuit of new things and technologies will often bring more than expected returns. In 2016, it became the research center of NFT's emerging industries and became a leader in the field of digital blockchain and crypto technology.

7. Must be Diverse

Although Hoping Club has only been established for ten years, its fields have covered high liquidity digital crypto assets including stocks, futures, real estate, sports, finance, technology, IT, blockchain, digital quantification, collection of digital art NFT, decentralized financial investment, etc. Hoping Club has experts and excellent talents in various fields, which enables Hoping Club to give full play to the role of intelligent organization, map everyone's knowledge and ability to the investment process, and further optimize the investment portfolio.

8. Data Don't Lie

Hoping Club established its own data analysis center very early, which is responsible for the comprehensive digital upgrading of business model and technological innovation in the field of investment. The report will be released internally every year, which can help the investment manager observe the enterprise in an all-round way, see the investment opportunities and risks, and apply big data analysis to the investment decision-making process. Rather than that Hoping Club will be able to make investment decisions effectively, it is better to say that all decisions are based on data. Hoping Club is also one of the few asset management companies with a dedicated data science team.

9. The Earth is a Community

From the beginning of its establishment, Hoping Club has set its eyes out of Wall Street and formulated a globalization strategy. Hoping Club firmly believes that the earth is a community, and globalization can bring broader investment opportunities for Hoping Club.

10. Trust

Through high-quality service and global resource integration, it is the commitment of Hoping Club to its members to provide a trusted global asset trading service. Under such a sharing mechanism or benefit mechanism, all members can get their own fair benefits. This is the fundamental reason for the growing membership of Hoping Club and it is also the most challenging.