Belships ASA: CFO resignation and appointment of new CFO

Osvald Fossholm has decided to retire from the company. Osvald Fossholm joined Belships in 1990, and has served as CFO since 2008. The board of directors would like to sincerely thank Fossholm for his long tenure, strong commitment and efforts for the Company for more than 30 years. Mr. Fossholm will remain available for the company during a transition period.



Following this resignation, the company has appointed Yngve Aslaksen Gram as CFO. Gram is currently VP Finance of Belships ASA and will assume his new position on 1st July 2022.



