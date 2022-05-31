Guardian Fueling Technologies Launches Guardian EVI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Fueling Technologies is pleased to announce the formation of a new division, Guardian EVI, which will support Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and the significant growth in EV charger demand in the United States. Deployment of electric vehicle chargers is growing in popularity with Guardian's traditional retail and commercial customers that want to offer electric fueling to their customers and fleets in addition to the new EV charging markets, including hospitality, multi-family, workplace and parking.

Guardian EVI has received a significant investment from the company, and it has added several industry veterans to its team in areas such as service, installation, project management and business development. Best-in-class product lines and a full-service approach from planning and grant development to fully developed locations including installation and on-going service are cornerstones of the Guardian EVI business unit. "Deployment of EVs has reached a place where significant investments are flowing to EV infrastructure and Guardian EVI stands ready to support the electrification of America," said Guardian Fueling Technologies CEO, Joey Batchelor. "The expertise we have added to the Guardian EVI division will allow us to offer real-world experience with specification development and cost-effective solutions from a variety of vendors to meet every market need".

Guardian EVI will leverage other Guardian divisions such as Guardian Connect, the company's remote service delivery platform that provides real-time notifications of service issues and then acts upon them within minutes versus days or weeks in traditional service models. EV charging technology continues to evolve, and Guardian EVI will maximize its expertise in the fueling experience to deliver products and services to fit any application.

For more information, please visit our website at www.guardianfueltech.com and click the Guardian EVI tab under solutions, or reach out to Jason Cortes, Guardian EVI Business Development Director, at (210) 563-9141, or email him at jasoncortes@guardianfueltech.com

ABOUT GUARDIAN FUELING TECHNOLOGIES:

Guardian Fueling Technologies is the leading distributor, innovative services provider and contractor to service the needs of fuel system owners and operators across the Southeast. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and serves their customer base from 17 branch offices located across a footprint of seven states. Their core competency is innovative services and solutions delivered by a network of over 300+ service technicians, 75+ installers and overall 550+ industry-leading professionals. Guardian is a leading distributor for the premier products in the industry including Gilbarco, Veeder-Root, Verifone, OPW, Franklin, Xerxes, Containment Solutions and Bravo among many others. Guardian EVI was launched in 2022 to support electric vehicle infrastructure deployment across the United States. Guardian also founded and proudly operates Guardian Connect, a remote service delivery platform, FuelGuard fuel quality services, and SafeGuard compliance solutions across the Southeast.

Related Images











Image 1: Guardian EVI









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment