a.i. solutions® Awarded $217 Million Prototype Operations I (POPS-I) Contract to Support U.S. Space Force

LANHAM, Md., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- a.i. solutions® announces that it has been awarded a Small Business Set-Aside Prime Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with Firm-Fixed-Price (FFP), Cost-Plus-Award-Fee (CPAF) with a value of $217 million to provide on-console satellite operations support for the U.S. Space Force, Space Systems Command's Innovation and Prototyping Delta (SSC/SZI).

The Prototype Operations I (POPS-I) is a procurement for research and development satellite operations and support services for SSC/SZI. The goal of the Innovation and Prototyping Delta is to accelerate mission design and integration, launch operations, and ground system test support to provide reliable, low-cost access to space.

The contract awarded under the Department of Defense, U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command has a performance period of five (5) years with two (2) additional one-year options. POPS-I will provide on-console and technical support for concept development, readiness, launch, on-orbit testing and evaluation, operations, and analysis activities for research and experimental satellites.

"Winning this prime contract, our first with the Space Force, is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our team," said Robert Sperling, a.i. solutions' President and CEO. "We are excited to bring our 25 years' experience of successfully supporting space missions to deliver satellite operations expertise and proven innovation technologies while ensuring uninterrupted, ongoing mission support."

The a.i. solutions team, which includes Actalent, Boecore, Parsons, KBR, and LinQuest, will perform the work at Kirtland Air Force Base, NM and at Schriever Space Force Base, CO.

About a.i. solutions

Founded in 1996, a.i. solutions provides an engaged workforce that delivers innovative products and services that enable access to space and ensure national security. a.i. solutions' services and products span mission engineering and technology, mission systems assurance, launch services, FreeFlyer® astrodynamics software, and other customizable space software applications. For additional information, please visit ai-solutions.com and check out @ai_sol on Twitter.

###

Press Contact

Doug Stewart

Appleton Creative, Inc.

Ph: (407) 246-0092 Ext. 1

Email: doug@appletoncreative.com

Related Images











Image 1





a.i. solutions Awarded $217 Million Prototype Operations I (POPS-I) Contract to Support U.S. Space Force









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment