Asetec, an AutoStore™ Integrator in South Korea, joins the RightHand Robotics™ Partner Integrator Network

BOSTON, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RightHand Robotics , a leader in data-driven, autonomous robotic picking solutions for order fulfillment, and Asetec, a logistics automation ICT company, have partnered together for future robotic logistics center integration projects in South Korea. As an AutoStore™ integrator, Asetec will combine the world’s leading robotic storage system and other matched technologies with RightHand Robotics’ award-winning RightPick™ item-handling solution to expand its offerings with a diversified range of automation.



Founded in 1996, Asetec is a turnkey integrator for logistics centers, providing customers with consulting and engineering, automation design and construction, and AI software solutions (WMS/TMS/OMS/WCS). Over the past three years, the company has grown significantly, with revenues generated by a mix of software products and system integrations. Throughout this period, the firm has identified the strong need for AI-enabled robotic solutions that can be applied to supply chain and warehouse challenges for the South Korean market.

“In recent years we’ve seen tremendous growth, especially during COVID, as customer demand for robotic automation multiplied, leading us to adapt and enhance our business and product offering,” said JongSuk Park, founder and CEO of Asetec. “To continue to meet the market need, we’re excited to partner with RightHand Robotics, the leader in robotic piece-picking, and offer a fully integrated RightPick–AutoStore system solution for South Korea.”

Asetec joins the RightHand Robotics Partner Integrator program, the company’s flagship strategic partnership initiative that makes it easier for end customers to adopt the RightPick platform and integrate with their preferred automation suppliers. The new collaboration will accelerate the program’s growth initiative and further expand its reach into the Asian logistics market.

“We’re thrilled to work with Asetec and gain momentum in South Korea,” said Leif Jentoft, co-founder and CSO of RightHand Robotics. “With over 1,000 domestic customers from pharmaceutical to e-commerce to general goods, there will be numerous opportunities for our RightPick technology to integrate with Asetec’s AutoStore solution and fulfill customer orders nationally. We look forward to advancing Asetec’s business.”

About RightHand Robotics

RightHand Robotics builds a data-driven intelligent picking platform, providing flexible and scalable automation for predictable order fulfillment. RightPick™ 3, their robotic piece-picking solution, enables retailers to rise up to the new realities of online commerce. RightHand Robotics was founded in 2015 by a DARPA challenge-winning team from the Harvard Biorobotics Lab, the Yale GRAB Lab, and MIT, intent on bringing grasping intelligence powered by computer vision and applied machine learning to bear on real-world problems. The company is based in Somerville, Mass., outside of Boston. For more information, visit www.righthandrobotics.com/ or follow the company @RHRobotics .

About Asetec

As a leading logistics system & solution integrator for 26 years and one of the favored companies in logistics industries in South Korea, Asetec provides services including concept building as a consultant, system design and installation and maintenance team. The company is based in Bundang-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do. For more information, visit www.asetec.co.kr or email to martin@asetec.co.kr .

