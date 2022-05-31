FieldTurf Fibers Now Produced With Green Energy

CALHOUN, Ga., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FieldTurf's Sustain The Game program was built on a promise to keep players safe on and off the field by completely eliminating potential harm to not just people but the environment too. The industry-leading sustainability program is designed around five core pillars: water conservation, reducing environmental impact, the use of sustainable materials, nurturing human potential and safeguarding athletes. The latest initiative showcases FieldTurf's dedication to efficient production and setting the standard for world-class quality, all while limiting its environmental impact. Recently, all the electrical power consumed at Morton Extrusionstechnik, FieldTurf's state-of-the-art fiber extrusion plant, was certified to have been generated from renewable energies.

By procuring green energy from Entega, a leading energy supplier and telecommunications provider based in Germany, the carbon footprint of the site's electric energy was equivalent to 0 kg of CO2. The energy source is mainly from European hydroelectric power and the certificate is awarded retroactively for the past year's consumption.

Morton Extrusionstechnik opened in 2010, and has since transformed FieldTurf into one of the most vertically integrated companies in the artificial turf industry. In 2013, the facility implemented an ISO 50001-compliant energy management system that is audited regularly by external third-party organizations. The standard provides a framework of requirements for organizations to develop a policy for more efficient use of energy.

FieldTurf is proud to help continue to lead the industry and innovate in sustainability and smart manufacturing. In partnership with Carbonfund.org Foundation, FieldTurf is the only artificial turf manufacturer to offer customers a carbon offset program to counterbalance 100% of the CO₂e resulting from the surfacing of their field. In North America, FieldTurf has also committed to divert 100% of its manufacturing and job site waste by the target date of 2025, another industry-leading commitment.

As a part of Tarkett, the promise to sustainability is deeply rooted. The company announce that it will deliver a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by 2030. Tarkett's Climate Roadmap for 2030 covers reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from its own activities (Scope 1) and its purchased energy (Scope 2) - as well as those arising from the rest of its value chain, from suppliers to end customers (Scope 3). In 2021, Tarkett avoided 280,000 tons of C02e along the value chain (scope 3) thanks to the use of 147,000 tons of recycled materials, instead of using virgin raw materials and sending waste to incineration.

