Controlled Products Systems Group Welcomes New Sales and Marketing Director

DENVER, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG), the leading nationwide distributor of perimeter access control products, announced today that Frank Qualtier has joined its team as Director, Sales & Marketing. In his new role, Frank will lead CPSG's sales and marketing teams nationwide and be responsible for expanding the company's business, brand building, and the development and execution of the company's go-to-market strategy.

"Frank Qualtier is a highly respected leader and sales and marketing expert with a proven track record in building customer relationships and expanding sales within the access control industry," said Ken Sittman, President, CPSG. "Frank's understanding of our business, B2B marketing, and strategic planning, along with his experience in sales, marketing, and customer service, will be essential in driving the future growth and success of CPSG. It is with great pleasure that we welcome him aboard."

Frank joins CPSG from Chamberlain Group, where he represented the LiftMaster brand for Chamberlain Group for over 13 years. Frank joined the LiftMaster team in 2009 as Inside Sales Coordinator. He would later serve in various roles, including field and national account sales, channel marketing, and sales leadership, where he was instrumental in the launch and success of the LOGIC 5.0 Commercial Door Operator line and the growth of overall LiftMaster sales.

Frank earned his degree in Marketing from Eastern Illinois University and resides in Naperville, IL, with his wife and son.

About Controlled Products Systems Group

Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG) is the largest wholesale distributor of perimeter access control and safety equipment in the U.S. With 35 locations, CPSG supplies equipment to authorized dealers from coast to coast. CPSG offers the highest quality, most widely recognized brands of access control products available on the market. CPSG provides its customers with expansive inventory and leads the industry in product knowledge and technical support as a broadline distributor. For more information on CPSG's products and services or to find a location near you, visit controlledproducts.com.

