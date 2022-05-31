Heartland Home Services Welcomes Williams Heating and Cooling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Home Services ("Heartland"), the Midwestern leader in HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Williams Heating and Cooling ("Williams"), a leading provider of HVAC services in the Detroit Metro area for over 100 years. The addition of Williams strengthens Heartland's presence in the State of Michigan and bolsters the Company's service offerings in the Detroit Metro area.

Williams specializes in designing, engineering, and installing complete comfort HVAC systems. They have a long-standing brand with excellent consumer loyalty.

"The partnership with Williams Heating and Cooling gives us more bandwidth to serve the dense Metro Detroit area. We are very pleased to welcome their outstanding team to the Heartland family of equally fantastic brands. Our expectations are high as we continue to partner with the best home service brands in the Midwest!" added Heartland CEO Bill Viveen.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Heartland Home Services

Heartland is the leading technology-enabled provider of repair, replacement and maintenance services for the HVAC, plumbing and electrical markets in which we operate. The Company operates through 35 brands across 8 states including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin. The Company collectively serves over 1,000,000 customers annually with 1,600+ team members through a collection of industry-leading brands that date back to 1904. For media requests/info, please reach out to Leesa Fotis, Heartland Home Services, VP Marketing (leesa@heartlandhsc.com). Visit www.heartlandhsc.com for more information about Heartland Home Service family of brands.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.